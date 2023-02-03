Culture
The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 118: Tech Neck. We All Have It. Now What?

By Megan Fox 8:25 PM on February 03, 2023
We all had a feeling that one day technology would rise up and kill us, but it may do that in a more insidious way than we imagined. Our tech is breaking our necks slowly over time. I am writing this ensconced in pillows on a recliner with my neck in a cervical collar, praying for God to make anti-inflammatories worth something. The next step is whiskey.

Tech neck. It’s a thing. And supposedly, 100% of us have it or will have it very soon. Come with me as I dig into how this happens, what it feels like, and what we are supposed to do about it. The article I’m covering can be found here. Tune in and hear all about falling apart after 40. (Exciting!)

