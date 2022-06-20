It's Time for the Silent Majority to Take a Stand

It’s easy to feel like you’re in the minority when it comes to the issue of transgenderism.

I was banned from Twitter for speaking the truth about transgenderism. Lia Thomas’s teammates were afraid to speak out publicly in opposition to his competing against them, and have only done so anonymously out of fear of retribution. Transgender ideology is pushed by Hollywood, and even medical professionals are pressured to legitimize it.

If you recognize that there are only two genders, male and female, and that impossible to change from one to the other, you might feel like you’re alone, surrounded by people who have drunk the Kool-Aid and there’s nothing you can do to stop it

I’m here to tell you that it’s not true.

According to a poll conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, one of America’s most respected polling firms, nearly two-thirds of Americans, 64%, believe transgenderism isn’t healthy. That’s a clear majority. Unfortunately, 34% are afraid to speak out about it, while only 30% are not.

If we all speak out against it, we can bring back sanity, and protect our children. To that point, 90% of Americans oppose minors having gender transition procedures, and 72% oppose radical leftist gender theory being taught in school.

“Everywhere Americans look, the media and education culture is bombarding us with relentless, daily messages in support of Transgenderism without limits. Despite this intensity, these stunning numbers show plainly that the vast majority of Americans aren’t buying what they’re being sold. A huge majority of Americans–for example–don’t think this issue belongs anywhere near our kids,” said Dr. Jeff Myers, the president of Summit Ministries, which partnered with McLaughlin & Associates on the poll. “Yet, we also see a powerful chilling effect that this propaganda is having on society, as this research shows that tens and tens of millions disagree with what they see, but are afraid to say anything about their views. We trust this poll will spark all-important conversations so we can properly address these issues as a nation.”

The transgender cult just wants you to believe that if you disagree with them you are part of the minority. They do this to make you feel powerless to stop them from recruiting your children or destroying your family. But you are not in the minority. And you need to speak out in order to stop this cancerous plague that is infecting America, particularly the young and impressionable, and send it into remission.

