Critics Say This Bizarre Hasbro Troll, Which Gasps When You Touch Her Privates, Promotes Child Abuse

Hasbro is recalling a Trolls doll following complaints it promotes child abuse.

Hasbro’s “Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy” will be pulled off store shelves and customers who purchased one will be offered a replacement.

The doll depicting the Trolls character Poppy speaks different phrases when her tummy is pressed. This fact is mentioned on the box, but not mentioned on the box is that there’s another sound activation between the character’s legs that, when pressed, emit some gasping sounds.

A video of the doll was shared on Twitter:

An online petition from a concerned parent to have the doll removed had received over 85,000 signatures at the time of this post. According to the petition-starter, Jessica McManis, the doll is “conditioning our children to think pedophilia is OK.”

This Trolls World Tour doll named Poppy has a button on her private area under her skirt. When you push this button on the doll’s private she gasps and giggles. This is not okay for a child’s toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores. What will this toy make our innocent, impressionable children think? That it’s fun when someone touches your private area?

The doll was apparently designed to make those noises when place in a sitting position. Hasbro pulled the toy Wednesday afternoon.

“This feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognize the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate,” Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duffy told The Providence Journal. “This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our consumer care team. We are in the process of removing the item for purchase.”

