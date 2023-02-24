Pew Reports 63% of U.S. Men Are Alone

Getting older has its problems. Hair loss, high blood pressure, and joints that suddenly no longer work like they used to are just a few. But when it comes to marriage and relationships, I thank God every day that my wife and I got married when we did. I cannot imagine being a single man today. First of all, there is no way I could keep track of all my alleged microaggressions, mansplaining, manspreading, cis-gendered patriarchal, imperialist… wait, what were we talking about again?

Second, I would have no idea if my significant other was actually a woman. She might be a woman, a trans woman, a man who identifies as a woman, a trans-man, or a nonbinary woman who identifies as a lesbian mountain goat. Try finding a greeting card and anniversary gift for that person.

Just before Valentine’s Day, when love was in the air and men were staring helplessly at the flower cooler at the grocery store, Pew Research issued an interesting set of facts about who is getting into relationships and who is not. According to Pew, six in ten young men report being single, and not “married, living with a partner or in a committed romantic relationship.” Pew reports:

When looking at age and gender together, 63% of men under 30 describe themselves as single, compared with 34% of women in the same age group. Younger men are also far more likely than older men to be single – a pattern that is not as straightforward among women. Women ages 18 to 29, for example, are just as likely as women 65 and older to report being single.

So while 63% of men between 18 and 29 are single, just 34% of women in the same age range are single. Additionally, most single adults aren’t even in the market for a significant other. Fifty-seven percent said they weren’t interested because they have “other priorities.” Oddly enough, Pew also states that single men are more likely than women to look for “romantic experiences.” Half of them want a committed relationship or a casual date. But while 42% of single people in the U.S. are looking for a girlfriend, husband, wife, or date, that number is down from 49% in 2019.

According to Breitbart, the report indicates that overall, American young men are more likely to be single, sexually uninvolved, or simply friendless. American Principles Project President Terry Schilling told Breitbart:

Men are more under attack than ever. A majority of college graduates are now women, and men are making less in the workforce. And because women expect their partner to make more than them, it’s leading to a great isolation of American men. On top of the economic attacks on men, there’s been a rise in unfettered access to pornography online so now we’re seeing a rise in not just involuntary celibate men, but a growing number of men opting out of relationships altogether. The service economy combined with the disastrous sexual revolution have wreaked havoc on our country. We need to recalibrate.

Schilling also said that the rate of suicide is four times higher for men than for women. Men are also lagging in education and degrees and are feeling isolated, which may play a role in mass shootings.

This has been the legacy of the “Boys Are Dumb — Throw Rocks at Them” t-shirts and other gear disparaging boys. But it has also been the result of girls-only STEM classes and other things meant to empower girls at the expense of boys. All of these things were meant to “level the playing field.” What they did was create an underclass, made up at least in part by boys who never had an interest in advancing the patriarchy but who also knew they were not welcome anywhere. And so began their spiral into porn and video games because they knew there was no point in leaving the house.

Congratulations feminists, you have your revenge. But because many of the men who did do terrible things are dead, retired, or are simply too self-involved to care, you inflicted that revenge on the closest people available. And in the process, you may have created another generation of men on which to blame things. The solution is not to carpet bomb an entire demographic.

To have the men that women want and society needs, boys and young men need role models — men who can help them make the transition from childhood to adulthood. They do not need another lecture on how toxic they are. I grew up with that, and ultimately, it damaged my relationship with my mother. We need men just as much as we need women. And those men do not need to be hiding out with a gaming console or glued to their phones because they have come to believe that the world does not want them anymore.