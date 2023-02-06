Pity the Genderless Dragon Whose Son Won't Talk to Him

I don’t know what is wrong with conservatives. Here we are, worked up over the destruction of the nuclear family while completely ignoring the plight of dragon families. Don’t you roll your insensitive colonizer eyes at me. This is serious. Well, it is for Richard Hernandez, who is now known as Tiamat Legion Medusa.

Hernandez, aka Medusa, is a former investment banker. For the past ten years, he has been working on his project to become the world’s first genderless dragon. And he has succeeded wildly, as you can see by his picture in the New York Post. Tired of living in the shadows, Medusa combined his piercings with facial tattoos, $80,000 in horn implants, ear removal, and tongue-splitting surgery to achieve his look. And I’m sure Medusa has turned plenty of heads and raised more than a few eyebrows. After all, one does not do this to one’s body in order to blend in.

Medusa did an interview with YouTuber Anthony Padilla:

But Medusa confessed that his transformation has not sat as well with his son as he would have hoped, stating “The relationship or the connection with my son has changed. At the time when I started my transformation, my son had already turned 16, and he rejected me at that point in my life.” In fact, Medusa hasn’t had any communication with his son for seven years. He also decries people judging him by his appearance. What did Medusa expect? That everyone in the world would see things the way he did? Or perhaps that he needed to be a dragon more than his son needed a father? Did he stop to think about his son, or was he too busy thinking about himself?

Or consider the case of Anthony Loffredo, who has used surgery, tattoos, and even amputations to become a “black alien.” He is even considering leg amputation next. He also says that, despite the effort he has put into his appearance, he does not want to be judged and is upset that some restaurants are anxious about having him as a customer and may not let him eat on the terrace.

These individuals obviously understand that this is not the 24th century and Earth has not joined the United Federation of Planets. But they have made the choice to express their individuality by effectively mutilating themselves. And when they get the attention they want, they are bewildered and offended that people would just as soon eat somewhere else or want to have a normal family life.

Medusa and Loffredo are the natural extensions of the non-binary/trans movements. They have transitioned to the point that they no longer look human. They got their wishes, While they have every right to do with themselves what they want, they also demand that the world meet them on their terms and that any buzz they create must be positive. While making themselves as abnormal as possible, they want everyone they meet to treat them normally. The goals seem to be a bit at odds with one another The pair wants everyone to live in their world. It isn’t enough that they are left to their own identities. They want to drag everyone along with them. It is the battle cry of the entire movement: “Nothing matters but me, and I must be as important to you as I am to myself. My choices must be your choices.”

We can argue day and night about what is a woman, and whether men can become women or vice-versa. The primary mantra that seems to be evolving from this movement is, “Ask not what I can do for the world, but what the world can do for me.”