The Arizona OnlyFans Teacher Is Out of a Job and Has Been Deplatformed

Let us pause to consider the saga of Samantha Peer. Mrs. Peer, in case you did not know, was a teacher at Thunderbolt Middle School in Lake Havasu, Ariz. According to Fox News, Mrs. Peer also had an account on OnlyFans in order to supplement her income. She stated that her teacher’s salary was insufficient to meet her family’s needs. Because of that, she turned to the internet to present herself in various stages of undressing and performing a variety of activities for her customers.

She used the name “Khloe Karter” and blocked all users from the state of Arizona to ensure that her double life remained under the radar. A reasonable person would have counseled her not to virtually prostitute herself and wantonly display her body before the all-seeing eye of the internet, which forgets nothing. A person who loved her would have told her to have more respect for herself than to parade around in the altogether, turning virtual tricks for people who cannot or will not succeed in real relationships. But she is an adult in America, and as such is free to spend her time and display her body as she chooses, no matter how degrading that choice may be.

And perhaps she would have gone on to enjoy six figures or more a year, but she made the mistake of recording some of her content in her classroom, perhaps to appeal to the more prurient interests of some of her less-than-scrupulous subscribers.

This did not sit well with her superiors or the parents of her students, or for that matter, the local constabulary, who has since taken an interest in the matter. Peer has resigned from her position. And because she apparently broke an OnlyFans rule by creating adult content in a public place, the platform has told her to take her… whatever… elsewhere.

Mrs. Peer made her choices and is reaping the rewards. Doubtless, even had she “gotten away with it,” her alternative career would have come back to haunt her at some point. And while I am not here to defend Mrs. Peer or praise her, there is an important point that has been missed.

Samantha Peer’s content was posted on an adult website for adults to view. I am not saying that this is a good thing, but the reason she was caught was that her students discovered her content. Her middle school students.

And while terminating Mrs. Peer is perfectly justifiable, can the parents maintain a full head of steam against her while ignoring the fact that their children managed to find her photos or videos? It would appear that some important conversations need to be had in the homes at Lake Havasu. Perhaps these parents need to talk to their sons and even their daughters about human dignity, proper self-esteem, self-respect, love, healthy relationships, respect for women, and yes, the sanctity of the marriage covenant.

Perhaps these parents need to talk to their children about the fact that while the people on OnlyFans are ostensibly there of their own accord, many of the people who appear in porn are not there because they choose to perform sex acts online. Many are victims of human trafficking, and those videos and photos are taken under extreme duress, not to mention that these victims may be required to submit to degradation and sexual abuse in person. Porn ruins everyone it touches, and these parents, while understandably upset at Mrs. Peer, should also have a talk with their children about what kind of adults they want to grow up to be.