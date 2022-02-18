Cancel THIS! Dave Chappelle Producing Four Comedy Specials for Netflix

Progressives will get their panties in a twist over this (even the women): Dave Chappelle has a deal with Netflix to produce four comedy specials. That’s gotta be a kick to the non-binary nether regions of the brittle, angry snowflakes who tried so hard to make Netflix cancel him. Not only did Netflix not back down and fire Chappelle, but they also gave him a promotion.

Netflix announced the release of four upcoming comedy specials executive produced and hosted by Dave Chappelle. The series of specials is dubbed #ChappellesHomeTeam and each will feature a different comic introduced by Chappelle: https://t.co/YJsKzYCQg3 pic.twitter.com/jrUSwkXxdJ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 18, 2022

The upcoming four stand-up specials, Chapelle’s Home Team, are produced and hosted by Chappelle. All four comics have something in common: they are all 30-year-plus veterans of stand-up comedy — a welcome and unusual twist. Back when Comedy Central was actually trying to be funny, they had a horrible habit of putting newbies on their show Premium Blend. In New York City, we comedians referred to that as “open mikes with cameras.”

The first episode of Chapelle’s Home Team will be released on Feb. 28 and will feature comedian Earthquake. Donnell Rawlings’s special will follow.

The sulking progressives better hope they are wearing their Depends. They went to war when Chappelle released his 2021 Netflix special, The Closer, accusing Chappelle of perpetuating fear of men in dresses. A civil rights group calling themselves National Black Justice Coalition had this to say about Chappelle’s comedy special:

With 2021 on track to be the deadliest year on record for transgender people in the United States ― the majority of whom are Black transgender people ― Netflix should know better. Perpetuating transphobia perpetuates violence. Netflix should immediately pull The Closer from its platform and directly apologize to the transgender community.

First, let’s talk about the reality of anti-trans murders. As you’ve just read, the left loves to flip that victim card when it comes to “anti-trans violence.” Are THAT many trans being killed? Trans MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin went so far as to wear a “Stop Trans Genocide” t-shirt after pummelling a real woman in the ring. Sick irony or what?

FACT-O-RAMA! The tragically oppressed Alana McLaughlin had no amateur bouts. He skipped that and was allowed to go straight to professionally pounding women. #StopFeigningTransPersecution

Someone should look into the reality of trans murders. Oh wait, I did.

The Washington Times reported that the trans murder rate is 1.48 per 100,000. This is less than a third of the overall murder rate of about 5 per 100,000, far less than the rate for men in general (6.68), and a mere fraction of the rate for black people (18.8). Also, most of the killings aren’t hate-related. The truth hurts the narrative so much that Andy Ngo was kicked off of Twitter for reporting it.

There is no “trans genocide,” not even close.

Back to Chappelle. Though the sensitive left claims they want “equality,” they flip their lids when anyone, especially Chappelle, cracks a funny about trans people. But Chappelle makes fun of everyone — isn’t that equality?

The commies threw a dummy spit and tried to have Chappelle canceled and his career ended. Netflix made him an executive producer AND invited four of Chappelle’s friends to record comedy specials, shows produced and hosted by the man the lefties tried to send to the cornfield. That alone is hilarious.