Monday Miscellany: The Realities of Anti-Trans Crime and Racism, and a Halloween Myth

“Follow the science” is what we hear from the left, the same people who tell us there are 19 genders.

I’m following the evidence, and thus far, I haven’t seen any correlation between Dave Chappelle’s Netflix jokes and attacks against transgender people, which are already very low, representing only 2.7% of all hate crimes in 2019.

Last I saw, a boy in a skirt viciously raped a girl in a Virginia school. Rather than report the incident, school board members zipped their lips and sent the kid to a different school, where he attacked another girl. Rather than being a victim, the trans boy seems to be sheltered, even at the risk of school girls. Trans victim card: DENIED.

Have the lives of black people improved, now that Confederate statues are gone? Has playing the black national anthem made a difference in the crime rates of black communities?

Not in Chicago, where a person is shot every 1 hour, 51 minutes, and someone is killed every ten hours, 11 minutes. Six were murdered this past Halloween weekend, and another 25 were injured by gunfire. Thus far this year, 3,832 people have been shot, 675 have died of gunshot wounds, and 42 have been killed by other means. Black people make up 82.1% of all gunshot victims. No MAGA hats have been found at any crime scenes, except of course after the Jussie Smollett fake attack.

I saw the words “Stop Racism ” painted in a football end zone on Sunday, but something tells me the campaign isn’t working. Consider what Rutgers professor Brittney Cooper, who teaches women’s studies, gender studies, and Africana studies, said on Friday.

Cooper went on a 45-minute tirade during an online interview, defending Critical Race Theory, attacking Trump and white people, and, of course, expounding on “white supremacy.”

“The thing I want to say to you is we got to take these mother-f***ers out,” declared Cooper, referring to white people, before quickly adding that she “doesn’t believe in a project of violence.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The Anti-Defamation League states there are roughly 3,000 members of the KKK nationwide.

“I think that white people are committed to being villains in the aggregate,” she further claims.

That comment seems pretty racist, but honestly, I don’t think that’s the type of racism the NFL believes is a problem.

Cooper somehow misses that, if this country were truly bubbling with white supremacy, a black professor would likely not be able to racially attack white people with impunity. Black victim card: DENIED.

Legend has it, if you look into a mirror on Halloween at the stroke of midnight and say “Let’s go Brandon” three times, a fake president will poop his pants in front of the pope. I tried it, and I’m waiting to see if it worked.