It's 'Hate Week' and I Couldn't Be ❌ore Excited That Things Are Kinda Nor❌al Again

By Gwendolyn Sims Nov 26, 2021 9:04 PM ET
(Image via the Official Twitter of The Ohio State University)

For those of you who don’t know ❌e, a❌ong other places, I grew up in Ohio, attended THE Ohio State University, and I’❌ still, as we say, a Buckeye for life. This is the point where, if you aren’t a college football fan, you ❌ay want to keep clicking to the next PJ ❌edia VIP article, however, if you’re a college football fan you’ll likely relate to ❌y unbridled passion for ❌y tea❌. You ❌ay even be able to relate to what follows by applying it to your favorite tea❌’s rivalry.

Recently I’ve been spending a ridiculous a❌ount of ti❌e going through old papers and things I no longer need. The only good thing about wasting so ❌uch ti❌e doing this is that I’ve found so❌e real ge❌s.

First, so❌e background:  the rivalry between THE Ohio State Buckeyes and That Tea❌ Up North (TTUN) began way back in 1913 and has been burning white-hot ever since. I won’t speak for TTUN, but for the Buckeyes, the rivalry is a❌atter of pride: pride in our school, pride in our tea❌, and pride in our ho❌e state. The two tea❌s have played a total of 116 ti❌es, and currently the Buckeyes are on an eight-ga❌e winning streak. Known as THE Ga❌e, it has been the cul❌ination of every football season between OSU and TTUN since 1935. That’s a long, long ti❌e, and both sides take our rivalry seriously but with a large dose of ❌idwestern hu❌or and tradition. For instance, one tradition we Buckeyes have is not saying or writing the na❌e or even the first letter of TTUN for an entire week, thus the red ❌  and the use of TTUN here plus all over the OSU ca❌pus.

That being said, one ge❌  I found a❌ong the nu❌erous piles of forgotten detritus in ❌y garage was an article fro❌  THE Ohio State University’s school newspaper called The Lantern. The yellowed article was fro❌ 1985 and it contained a whole bunch of Ohio State vs TTUN jokes—so❌e that probably couldn’t be printed today because the crybaby left has killed ❌ost hu❌or.

So, in honor of “Hate Week” before THE Ga❌e to❌orrow and without further ado, here they are:
Q: Why does ❌ichigan Stadiu❌ have Astro-turf?
A: To keep the ❌ichigan cheerleaders fro❌ grazing.
Q: Why do ❌ichigan football players carry ❌anure in their wallets?
A: For identification
Q: What’s worse than a busload of ❌ichigan players going off a cliff?
A: One e❌pty seat.
Q: What is the first thing a ❌ichigan cheerleader does in the ❌orning?
A: She walks ho❌e.
Q: Why do ❌ichigan football players have TGIF written on the tops of their shoes?
A: To re❌ind the❌ Toes Go In First
Q: Why does ❌rs. Harbaugh serve Ji❌’s Fruit Loops on a plate?
A: If they were in a bowl he’d lose the❌.
Q: What do you call a ❌ichigan football player with half a brain?
A: Gifted.
Q: What’s the difference between ❌ichigan’s ho❌eco❌ing queen and an elephant?
A: One does tricks for peanuts, and the other is gray and lives in a zoo.
Q: Why do birds fly upside down over ❌ichigan?
A: There’s nothing worth crapping on there.
Q: What do you call a ❌ichigan football player with a high school diplo❌a?
A: A cheat.
Q: How do you break a ❌ichigan football player’s nose?
A: Punch hi❌ in the nose.
Q: How ❌any pallbearers does it take when so❌eone fro❌ ❌ichigan dies?
A: Two. A trash can only has two handles.
Q: What do you call a pretty girl on ❌ichigan’s ca❌pus?
A: A visitor.
Q: What is the ❌ost confusing day in ❌ichigan?
A: Father’s Day.
Q: What did Ji❌ Harbaugh do when he locked his keys in his car?
A: He used a coat hanger to get his fa❌ily out.
Q: How ❌any ❌ichigan football players does it take to eat an opossu❌?
A: Three. One to eat it and two to watch for cars.
Q: How ❌any ❌ichigan football players does it take to screw in a light bulb?
A: One, but they give hi❌ an electrical engineering degree for it.
Q: Why hasn’t the state of Ohio fallen into Kentucky?
A: BECAUSE ❌ICHIGAN SUCKS!!!

I hope you enjoyed those as ❌uch as I did finding the❌ again. THE Ga❌e is Saturday up north at 12:00 p.❌. EST and I’ll be cheering fro❌ the west coast. To all ❌y VIP friends who are ❌ichigan fans (why?!) just relax, we’ll be friends again next week…probably. #GoBucks #Beat❌ichigan #BuckeyeforLife

Gwendolyn Sims
Gwendolyn Sims is a freelance contributor to PJMedia where she covers current news, politics, and culture. She is based in Southern California—for now—but her heart remains in Real America.  Follow her on Twitter and Parler.
