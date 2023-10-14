Pro-Life Christian Seeks to Found ‘ProLifeBank’

A pro-life Christian speaker is seeking to provide a new option in the banking industry for people of faith with his proposal for “ProLifeBank.” It seems as if most institutions (including the federal government) in America are totally controlled by radical leftists antithetical to Judeo-Christian principles (though conservatives have had success in impacting woke businesses through boycotts, such as against Target and Bud Light). But what if we had options to turn to when banks or companies go woke? Nick Vujicic aims to provide that option in banking.

The ProLifeBank [Proposed] website describes Nick as “a Christian evangelist and motivational speaker born with no arms or legs. He is co-founder of Life Without Limbs, a non-profit organization that enables him to speak around the globe about his faith in Jesus and share the message of how God has a plan for every person.” Now he’s the co-founder and board member of the ProLifeBank. The website states that co-founders Vujicic and Betsy Gray are assisted by “key board members with vast leadership experience in the financial and banking industry.”

The proposed bank’s website provides a mission statement:

We exist to provide a financial choice for the world, through all aspects of banking, that honors God and aligns with His principles: Gain Honestly | Invest Wisely | Give Generously

It’s not surprising that ProLifeBank has been having a hard time “finalizing [its] capital raise” since the business world has become fairly leftist and anti-Christian. But the bank’s website says that there’s a decent amount of potential customers who are interested — not just in America (which was the original planned scope), but around the world. ProLifeBank claims to know of over 40,000 interested individuals from 18 countries. Anyone similarly interested can reach out via the website.

A poll early in 2023 found that more than two-thirds, or 69%, of Americans, including 72% of women and 49% of Democrats, believe that abortion should be banned no later than the first trimester. There are a lot more Americans who want abortion restrictions than the Democrat leadership would care to admit. If Vujicic and Gray do succeed in opening their bank — LifeNews said the current scheduled opening is spring 2024 — some Americans will probably be quite interested.

Chase Bank previously caused controversy by canceling prominent conservatives. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s bank abruptly cut ties with him. Multiple banks terminated their ties to Donald Trump and his organization in 2021. Banks closed the accounts of Jan. 6 protestors who were not yet convicted of misdemeanors and low-level felonies! Banks have enforced their own type of political censorship in recent years, so it’s not surprising that some Americans and others globally are looking for better options.