LGBTQ+++™ Propaganda Roundup: Mother's Day Edition

First of all, happy Mother’s Day to all the old-fashioned women out there with uteruses who have availed themselves of their biological purposes to foster human life. It is indeed a miracle worth celebrating if ever there were a miracle.

As loathe as I am to desecrate this day of joy with a light shone on the LGBTQ+++™ social engineers, alas, I have a job to do.

So it’s with a heavy heart that I present to you this trainwreck.

Trans cult waking up and realizing it’s Mother’s Day: pic.twitter.com/nAq4aqTp8v — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) May 14, 2023

Via the Human Rights Campaign, a guide for teachers to make “inclusive” classroom activities around Mother’s Day (emphasis added):

As we celebrate and honor caregivers in schools, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day can be opportunities to recognize the diversity of family structures. As we celebrate and honor caregivers in schools, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day can be opportunities to recognize the diversity of family structures… These holidays can also create teachable moments for older elementary students about gender and how the roles of mother and father are tied to certain gender stereotypes and do not include non-binary identities.

“If we think about LGBTQ parents, and other non-traditional families, a typical Mother’s Day can feel very biased and non-inclusive for lots of children and their families,” Wonther chides.

Happy mother's day to all mother's.

Whether trans, cis, adoptive ect. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/amgFpPxsoz — Fem 🏳️‍⚧️🔆 (@VonWassenburg) May 14, 2023

Community Early Learning Australia muses about whether we should just cancel Mother’s Day altogether for the sake of Equity™: “With inclusion and equity a focus, some are wondering whether this celebration is still relevant, whether adjustments should be made, or whether to cancel the celebration altogether.”

Ultra-Social Justice™ outlet TruthOut, apparently unable to find a worthy front-hole woman with a child to interview for Mother’s Day, settled for “A Mother’s Day Chat With Revolutionary Trans Activist Miss Major Griffin-Gracy.”

“What message do you have for all the trans people who will be reading this interview, who may be experiencing a range of feelings about their relationship to motherhood and Mother’s Day?” the interviewer asked the brave and stunning Stonewall Riot veteran.

“You know what, they should do what feels good to them. If you like Mother’s Day as a holiday, yay. If you don’t like it, yay! Asiah calls me ‘mom,’ and my oldest is Christopher, who’s 44 and still calls me ‘Daddy.’… If your mother doesn’t treat you right, pick another mother.”

Nothing means anything. Just do whatever you want whenever you want — but whatever you do, make sure that your delicate sensibilities untethered to reality and predicated on liquid postmodern gender ideology are centered at all times, always.

This day is gonna be rough for me. It's the 1st Mother's Day since I cut contract with my transphobic family. Much love to my trans siblings in similar positions today. Be gentle with yourselves, & I hope you know that you are loved 🫂❤️‍🩹🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/YR5cQQ5CdF — Brakka Quilltusk | VTuber (Debut: TBH) (@BrakkaENVTuber) May 14, 2023