How 'Erotic Play' for Children in 'Brave New World' Facilitates the State's Social Control

One of the most overlooked and relevant tools the state uses to maintain social control in the infamous dystopian novel Brave New World is the state’s encouragement of childhood “erotic play.”

“Charming,” the boys politely agreed. But their smile was rather patronizing. They had put aside similar childish amusements too recently to be able to watch them now without a touch of contempt. Charming? but it was just a pair of kids fooling about; that was all.

In a little grassy bay between tall clumps of Mediterranean heather, two children, a little boy of about seven and a little girl who might have been a year older, were playing, very gravely and with all the focussed attention of scientists intent on a labour of discovery, a rudimentary sexual game.

One theory to explain the reason that social engineers are obsessed with transing and sexualizing children as young as toddlers goes that they are all pedophiles.

Based on the Democrat operative Podesta brothers’ emails exposed by Wikileaks, that might well be true, although evidence is sparse. “Would love to get a pizza for an hour? Or come over… I’m seated with the kids so little wired,” Tony Podesta asks John Podesta. It’s creepy for sure and highly suspect but not definite proof of anything.

The more practical political reason to sexualize the kids, as illustrated in the prophetic speculative-fiction-turned-reality 1932 novel by Aldous Huxley, brother to UNESCO founder Julian Huxley, is social control.

In the novel, kids are groomed to engage in “erotic play” in order to indoctrinate them into believing that sex is merely recreational, thereby stripping it of the interpersonal intimacy and reproductive utility which is, in fact, what lends sex its meaning.

Via eNotes (not the ideal authoritative source, but it offers a succinct summary of the purpose of Brave New World‘s “erotic play” for children without relying on out-of-context quotes pulled from the text itself):

Children engage in erotic play because it teaches them to equate sex with meaningless fun. Sex plays a very different role in the modern society than it does in ours. To them, motherhood and birth are considered vulgar. Sex is just another activity that people do as a diversion, and is intentionally separated from love. Erotic play is encouraged among younger children to ensure that they do not ever associate sex with love. In fact, when young children do not engage in the sexual games they are considered abnormal.

Despite the important dissimilarities between 1984 and Brave New World, in both worlds, the state understands that close interpersonal bonds — between mates, for instance, or between mother and child — would threaten its hegemony. Twentieth-century Communist dictators understood the threat well. Humans, therefore, must not be allowed to form social bonds beyond the most superficial level.