'HuffPost Personal' Cancer: A Tragic Tale of One Husband's Total Emasculation

“HuffPost Personal,” documenting the worst excesses of the Social Justice™ movement, is a true social cancer. I previously dissected an op-ed published there describing a woman’s self-aggrandizing, psychotic journey transing her daughter because of a public school form over the initial objections of her husband. Eventually, she fixed him with some trans propaganda literature, and now the happy family is planning the chemical castration of their newly transitioned progeny.

Here’s another one, which begins with a woman’s tortured account of her husband, who becomes unhappy when she won’t have sex with him anymore.

She decides that they are going to therapy, where she learns self-assertiveness, and a whole new world of opportunities opens up.

We pick up the story, via HuffPost Personal:

In therapy, we started to see our conditioning more clearly. We learned we are each responsible for determining and communicating what we want, and for giving the other person the compassion and space to do the same. My husband learned to take everything less personally, and to manage his feelings of rejection with a bit more grace. We still work in therapy to untangle our co-dependent patterns and take responsibility for ourselves. This new perspective allowed me to step into a leadership role in our life and home. I realized I wanted true, equal partnership, so I started to assert myself and worry less about his response. My husband had to relearn his beliefs about leadership too, and to accept how important it is to also be an enthusiastic follower.” [emphasis added] Her husband begins reading feminist literature with enthusiasm: “We occasionally read nonfiction books at the same time, book-club style, and one day I confronted him about his recommendations. I complained that he was in an echo chamber of white men who don’t acknowledge patriarchy, white supremacy, or the privilege they receive from those systems. I couldn’t get past the ignorance to receive the lessons of the books, I told him. And holy s***, he listened.

After she has mopped up all vestiges of her husband’s masculinity and self-respect, she congratulates herself on her hard-fought victory of the Patriarchy™:

This flattened our confusing hierarchy where I was desired but objectified, and made us equals at last. What a relief to dismantle that pedestal he had me on ― I’d never really felt safe up there… If the goal is a reciprocal, sexy partnership, no one really needs The Royal Treatment. I’m grateful to have learned it was actually standing in the way of what my husband and I really want. I’m not a queen or a goddess. I’m a person with a body, and so is he. We have so much more pleasure when we acknowledge that.

“I’m a person with a body, and so is he” — the fanciful, lustful magic of a Shakespearean sonnet. Enchanting. Every little girl dreams of the day she can smash the Patriarchy™ so that she and her lover can live their lives as people with bodies.

Feminism, at least in its modern iteration, is hellbent on eliminating any charm or adventure or excitement from sexual relations. Affirmative consent must be attained throughout the act. Instigating sex with a woman, even if she’s one’s wife, is a transgression that requires therapy. The most desirable men, in the feminist archetype, are “enthusiastic followers” who read feminist self-help literature.