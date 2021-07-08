Creepy Gay Men’s Chorus Video Reveals Something Important About the LGBT Movement

As PJ Media’s Victoria Taft reported, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus released an extremely creepy song about normalizing the LGBT lifestyle by effectively brainwashing the children of social conservatives. The song repeats one refrain, over and over: “We’ll convert your children.”

“You think we’re sinful, you fight against our right, you say we all lead lives you can’t respect. But you’re just frightened, you think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. Fine, just this once, you’re correct,” the chorus sings.

“We’ll convert your children, happens bit by bit, quietly and subtlety and you will barely notice it, you can keep them from disco, warn about San Francisco, make them wear pleated pants, we don’t care – We’ll convert your children, we’ll make them tolerant and fair.”

Victoria noted that “men who wish to normalize pedophilia now call themselves ‘minor-attracted persons’ (they used to be NAMBLA ) and pretend to fight for children’s sexual freedom.” That is truly horrifying, but the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus wasn’t singing about grooming children — they were singing about winning the culture war by turning the kids of social conservatives against them.

The message that really stood out to me was the refrain: “We’ll convert your children.” We’ll convert your children. We will CONVERT your children.

Make no mistake: the LGBT movement is not about “tolerance” and “fairness,” it’s about foisting a specific worldview about sexuality on the culture at large. It’s a religion, complete with the mantras “born this way” and “love is love.” It comes with its very own Inquisition, focused on rooting out the heresy of bakers who refuse to make custom cakes to celebrate same-sex weddings and gender transitions.

These LGBT activists aren’t just trying to live and let live. They’re trying to convert your children, making them celebrate homosexuality and transgenderism.

“We’ll convert your children – Yes we will! – reaching one and all, there’s really no escaping it, cause even grandma likes RuPaul. We’ll convert your children: someone’s gotta teach them not to hate!” the chorus sings.

Social conservatives who disapprove of homosexual activity and who disagree with transgender identity do not thereby hate people who identify as LGBT. In fact, evangelical Christians who know the depths of their own sinfulness should be the last to act all high-and-mighty over people who struggle with same-sex attraction and gender dysphoria.

Yet those who follow the Bible cannot approve of homosexual activity. Those who accept the scientific facts of biological sex cannot support the false claim that a biological male can become a woman.

Only angry activists would interpret the commonsense position that biological males should not compete in women’s sports as “hateful.” Only a close-minded fanatic would interpret laws protecting kids from chemical castration as “hateful.”

It takes a true bigot to see disagreement with your lifestyle as a physical attack, to use that disagreement as an excuse to issue death and rape threats to women who speak their minds on transgenderism.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which grew to prominence by suing the Ku Klux Klan and related racist hate groups into bankruptcy, has weaponized that history to defame its political opponents by accusing them of being “hate groups” like the KKK. As I explain in my book Making Hate Pay, SPLC co-founder Morris Dees discovered that “reporting on” “hate” is a fabulous fundraising tool. The SPLC exaggerates the threat of mostly defunct “hate groups” in order to bilk donors.

The SPLC’s list of “anti-LGBTQ hate groups” includes the Family Research Council (FRC), a conservative Christian nonprofit in Washington, D.C. In 2012, a deranged man opened fire at FRC, aiming to kill everyone in the building and place a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich by each person’s head. His attack was foiled, but he got the idea to target FRC from the SPLC’s map plotting “anti-LGBTQ hate groups.” The SPLC condemned the attack, but it refused to remove FRC from its “hate map.”

The SPLC enjoys a particularly large impact, despite its many scandals. Amazon has excluded mainstream conservative Christian nonprofits from its charity program, Amazon Smile. The event managing site Eventbrite blacklisted a mainstream conservative national security nonprofit, ACT for America, citing the SPLC’s accusation that it is an “anti-Muslim hate group,” because it warns against radical Islamist terrorism. Hyatt Hotels did the same. Last year, The New York Times, the Miami Herald, and the Tampa Bay Times repeated SPLC talking points against ACT for America and successfully pressured Mar-a-Lago to cancel a gala with the conservative group.

Google has even worked with liberal groups like ProPublica to try to shut down conservative websites targeted by the SPLC. Credit card companies like Mastercard and Discover have refused to process donations to “hate groups” targeted by the SPLC. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel cited the SPLC’s “hate group” list in announcing a “hate-crimes unit.”

Movies, television shows, video games, books, and other cultural celebrations of homosexuality and transgenderism act as the “carrot” and this weaponization of “hate” acts as the “stick.”

LGBT activists have been winning the culture war, and the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus is bragging about it. But the LGBT movement’s crackdown on dissent is terrifying and its constant agenda for every form of entertainment is stultifying.

The stifling orthodoxy will encourage more dissent. As the LGBT church tries to proselytize and catechize America’s children, it should expect a serious backlash.