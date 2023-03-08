Kruiser's 'The Worst of Times' for the Week of Feb. 27-Mar. 5, 2023

(NOTE: I read The New York Times Opinion section so that others don’t have to. While I could write something every day that mocks the lunacy there, I decided to just highlight a few of them once a week. I’ll also offer one from The Washington Post so they don’t feel left out. I provide the actual headline from the op-ed and go from there. Enjoy.)

We had quite the variety last week, ranging from delusion to, well, more delusion. Varieties of delusion, if you will.

Let’s dive in!

1: Have a Question About Preparing for the Next Pandemic? Ask the Experts.

For those wondering if leftists were ever going to let COVID go and give up their chances to be petty tyrants, here’s your answer:

Times Opinion will soon start a limited-run weekly newsletter, The Next Pandemic, exploring the most pressing ideas and debates on how to prepare for future threats. This includes debates among experts over key questions surrounding mask mandates and school closures, ideas from Covid vaccine researchers on how to better deliver next-generation vaccines, dispatches from the front lines in Brazil on how to build social trust, lessons from the role that community played in the response to monkeypox and much more.

This one is running out of steam, so let’s start talking about the next one! There’s an election coming up, after all.

It’s particularly rich that, after years of shutting down all discussion regarding mandates and school closures, they now say that they’re welcoming debates on the subjects. My prediction is that the debates will really just feature people who have slightly differing views but are ultimately on the same narrative page.

2: The Serene Hypocrisy of Nikki Haley

This Op-Ed by Pamela Paul is a reminder of just how much the left HATES Republican women and their accomplishments. Because she feels that she’s in a safe space, Ms. Paul decides to let us know just how unhinged she is in her first paragraph:

Astonishingly, some people still see Nikki Haley as one of the “good” Trump cabinet members, the future of a more tolerant and accepting Republican Party. Like those anti-Trumpers who willfully interpreted each casual flick of Melania’s wrist as a prospect of rebellion, Haley hopefuls want to believe that a conscience might yet emerge from Trump’s Team of Liars, that the G.O.P’s latest showcasing of a Can-Do Immigrant Success Story can somehow undo years of xenophobia.

If Trump wins in 2024, every column at the Times will just be, “TRUMP BAD. TRUMP BAD. TRUMP BAD.”

After establishing that she hates Nikki Haley because she was in the Trump administration and “TRUMP BAD,” Paul then takes Haley to task for having held different opinions about people and issues over time.

Because that never happens in politics.

When Democrats do that, it’s called evolving. If a Republican does it, it’s hypocrisy. Please update your scorecards accordingly.

Paul’s column and the next one were published on the same day, which makes both all the more ridiculous.

3: The Excellence of Kamala Harris Is Hiding in Plain Sight

This is a guest essay from Donna Brazile, the woman who couldn’t figure out why her insurance premiums went up after Obamacare was passed.

Here’s a snippet from the fantastical reimagining of Princess Cackles’s tenure as vice president:

As a consequential and successful vice president himself for eight years under Barack Obama, President Biden has a keen understanding of the job he once held and he has tasked Vice President Harris with major responsibilities. She has done an outstanding job and her record in two years stands up to that of her predecessors. Has she solved every problem? No, but name me one vice president who has.

Brazile’s fever dream then goes on to paint Harris as some genius goodwill ambassador who has repaired “damage to our international relationships caused by Donald Trump.”

This is all believable only if one hasn’t had any access to news about American politics in the last two years.

Out here in the real world, Harris has bumbled every task that Sir Sniffsalot has given her. Time and again, we’ve seen her make a fool of herself at the simplest of public appearances, often babbling like a drugged-up lunatic.

Sorry, Donna, the Kamala Harris of which you write doesn’t exist anywhere in the real world.

PostScript: Putin pitches the American right with an ungodly invocation of God

This is from E.J. Dionne, who writes all of his columns from a fainting couch.

Check out Dionne’s hot take about Putin’s recent brief condemnation of western wokeness:

Here’s a scoop for you: Vladimir Putin is sounding like someone who wants to enter the 2024 Republican presidential primaries.

Clever, no?

Dionne portrays American conservatives as falling in love with Putin because — HEY! RIGHTWING NUTJOBS! In reality, even those of us who are growing weary of Ukraine and its Gap ad president still think Putin is a real bad guy. Catherine wrote a great post after Putin’s remarks last month that blows Dionne’s theory out of the water.

Nice try, little fella, but you slathered yourself in weak sauce.

Let’s do this again next week, and I really should put out a sign-up sheet for bringing snacks.

