Columns

'Unwoke' Free-for-All #20: Kevin Says Trump the Commies

By Stephen Kruiser 10:25 PM on December 22, 2022
Townhall Media

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Anyone who has read any of Kevin’s stuff knows that he is what I like to call an “Escalator MAGA” guy — he’s been on the Trump Train from the very beginning. And he thinks it’s time for some of the people who have jumped off of it to get back on.

via GIPHY

Here is the post that Kevin wrote earlier in the week about all of this. He and I have a good discussion about that in this episode, with me occasionally playing Devil’s Advocate.

It is a topic that we will no doubt be revisiting more than once in the new year.

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Tags: UNWOKE
Trending
Editor's Choice