'Unwoke' Free-for-All #20: Kevin Says Trump the Commies

Anyone who has read any of Kevin’s stuff knows that he is what I like to call an “Escalator MAGA” guy — he’s been on the Trump Train from the very beginning. And he thinks it’s time for some of the people who have jumped off of it to get back on.

Here is the post that Kevin wrote earlier in the week about all of this. He and I have a good discussion about that in this episode, with me occasionally playing Devil’s Advocate.

It is a topic that we will no doubt be revisiting more than once in the new year.

Enjoy!

