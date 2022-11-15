Columns
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 201: I Blame Jeff Flake for Arizona's 'Blues'

By Stephen Kruiser 4:23 PM on November 15, 2022

My beloved Arizona is having a bit of the blues when it comes to politics these days. No, the state hasn’t — in modern parlance — “transitioned” completely yet. It is, however, taking heavy doses of commie steroids at present.

The fingers of blame have been pointed all over the place but I’ve refrained from joining the fun thus far. Since I always like to think outside the box, I decided to lay this debacle at the feet of Jeff Flake, the Grand Canyon State’s disgraced former “Republican” senator.

Arizona Democrats are enjoying an extended run of good luck that, as I explain in this episode, all began with Flake’s inexplicable softening of the spine when he became a United States senator.

I am going to have a lot to say and write about last week’s electoral nightmare in the coming weeks. Rest assured that if Flake’s name comes up again, I won’t be charitable.

Enjoy!

