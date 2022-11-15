The Kruiser Kabana Episode 201: I Blame Jeff Flake for Arizona's 'Blues'

(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)

My beloved Arizona is having a bit of the blues when it comes to politics these days. No, the state hasn’t — in modern parlance — “transitioned” completely yet. It is, however, taking heavy doses of commie steroids at present.