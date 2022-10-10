Kruiser's 'The Worst of Times' for the Week of Oct. 3-9, 2022

(NOTE: I read The New York Times Opinion section so that others don’t have to. While I could write so[mething every day that mocks the lunacy there, I decided to just highlight a few of them once a week. I’ll also offer one from The Washington Post so they don’t feel left out. I provide the actual headline from the op-ed and go from there. Enjoy.)

With the midterms finally looming large enough to see from space, the Democratic propagandists in the mainstream media have gone into full “drag them across the finish line” mode. None of them are saying that they’re panicking just yet.

But they’re panicking.

Themes are emerging and the flop sweat is palpable, so let’s have some fun.

1: Wonking Out: A Jobs Survey Full of Good News

Professor Paul makes his return to the column with another mind-numbing macroeconomics lecture that’s supposed to bore you to the point that you no longer notice inflation. Here’s his rose-colored glasses set-up:

But another report from the bureau, which came out on Tuesday, was a real eye-opener. It was, in particular, the best news about inflation we’ve seen in a long time — even though it never mentioned inflation.

Only Krugman can make the written word seem like a madman’s yammerings. Here, he’s going on about something called “the Job Offerings and Labor Turnover Survey,” which apparently is the mountain of horse dung that has the inflation good news pony hiding ‘neath it. And he’s got charts! It’s almost like he’s channeling Ross Perot for the digital age.

Democrats know that the raging inflation under President LOLEightyonemillion is going to be an overwhelming motivating factor for voters next month, and one that doesn’t look good for them. Krugman has been working overtime to spin inflation as not really being as bad as it seems for at least six months now.

Because it really is as bad as it seems.

2: More on the Firing of That N.Y.U. Professor

In case you missed it, a professor was recently fired from N.Y.U. because his students thought that his classes were too difficult, which Catherine covered for us here.

The Times contributor who wrote this op-ed wants you to know it’s not a big deal:

The New York Times reported on the firing of an N.Y.U. professor, Maitland Jones Jr., this week. It set my corner of discourse ablaze. I encourage you to read about it. Depending on your perspective, this is a story about snowflakes run amok, the decline of Western education or the intolerance of hypercompetitive academics. As a professor, I read it as a routine bureaucratic affair. That perspective may be helpful to you in understanding how this slice of academic life rises to the level of social problem.

She expends quite a lot of effort explaining why it’s routine, which she shouldn’t have had to.

There’s also the inevitable race card. You see, the fired professor had come out of retirement and was tenured prior to that. She mentions that he’s white, then posits that he was able to not be affected by students’ evaluations for so long because “he had a lot of privilege to do so.”

It’s like a bad bot is writing everything at The New York Times these days.

Before concluding that “this is not a great example of academic standards adrift,” the professor writes:

At an expensive private university, however, students do not expect to fail out. The estimated total cost of attendance for an on- or off-campus student attending N.Y.U. over the 2022-23 school year is $83,250. Administrators at such tuition-dependent universities have a lot of incentives to make sure that their students do not fail out.

I guess I agree. The academic standards aren’t adrift, they’ve disappeared altogether.

3. Donald and Herschel: The Unholy Alliance

Time to check in with our gal Mo Dowd again.

This is boilerplate stuff: conservatives have no standards anymore and they aren’t even good Christians and blah, blah, blah.

What this is really about is the fact that Trump-era Republicans no longer immediately opt for getting punched in their exposed groins whilst attempting to hover above the fray. After years of watching elected Republicans soil themselves and flee for the surrender flags after minimal bullying from the left, I decided my only priority was to find a candidate who didn’t need a hankie. I don’t have to “like” anyone I vote for, I’m not looking for a life partner. I just need a candidate who will represent my interests in this representative republic.

Weird, huh?

The Democrats are doing all they can to bring back a ruling class of eunuchs in the GOP.

Good luck with that.

PostScript: Think you already know crazy? Meet the House GOP Class of ’22.

And…Dana Milbank is back.

First, Dana Milbank talking crazy is a lot like Ana Navarro giving diet tips. There’s a very real possibility that, as I write this, Milbank is doing unspeakable things to one of the many ferrets he probably keeps captive in his attic.

This is more of an ongoing attempt to marginalize Republicans by calling them extremist, crazy, or both. Again, this is because Republicans fight back now. Milbank is talking about Republican candidates here. Meanwhile, already firmly ensconced in the House among Democrats are AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and the dude who once said that Guam might tip over because there were too many people there. They’re all led by Granny Boxwine, who sits two heartbeats away from the presidency and sounds drunker than Keith Richards in 1972 every time she speaks.

Run along now, little boy, and worry about your own crazies.

Stacey Abrams is going to be lonely and in need of a friend soon.

We really should get together and do this at a favorite watering hole one day. Thanks for hanging out. See you next week!

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.