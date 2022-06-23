Will Dems Move to Stack the Court in the Wake of Gun Rights Decision?

It certainly has been a busy week in the ideological tug-of-war (“debate” is far too polite) over gun rights in America.

On Tuesday, Senate Democrats — including the “Democrat Lite” wing of the GOP — offered what they all like to think is “commonsense” gun legislation. I quickly expressed my misgivings about that shortly after the bill was made public.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court handed down a decision that was a decisive victory for pro-Second Amendment people. Paula covered it for us:

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a 6-3 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expanding gun rights for the first time in more than a decade. The majority opinion, authored by Justice Clarence Thomas, held that New York’s “proper cause” requirement for obtaining a concealed carry license violated the Constitution because it “prevents law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms.” New York’s restrictions, enacted more than a hundred years ago, required those who wish to carry a concealed weapon for self-defense to show “proper cause” rather than have a presumption of the right to carry. Similar laws exist in Massachusetts, Hawaii, New Jersey, Maryland, and California, where this ruling will have a huge ripple effect. Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett joined the majority, with Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan dissenting.

The big concern now is how the left will react to this. The Democrats were no doubt feeling pretty good about the Senate bill, even if its chances in the House aren’t as good. After all, they’d gotten some of the squish Republicans to get a foot in the gun-grabbing door. Because the Democrats are usually good at playing the long game, they more than likely have a variety of routes they can take to eventually kick that door all the way in.

The Senate Republicans who are eager for bipartisanship on gun legislation never grasp that the Democrats are always in scorched-earth mode.

Always.

Given that fact, they’ll more than likely use the SCOTUS gun decision as an excuse to get their base worked up about all of the far-left issues that would pave the way to the ultimate destruction of the United States of America. Issues like expanding the number of Supreme Court justices and making sure that all of the new ones are liberals.

