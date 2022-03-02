Columns
My CPAC Interview With Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana About Health Care Policy in the Pandemic Panic Age

By Stephen Kruiser Mar 02, 2022 12:27 AM ET
I had the good fortune of meeting Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana at CPAC for the first time last week. He was speaking at the conference later that day about health care policy, which has become even more of a pressing issue after two years of a pandemic. I was eager to talk to him about that in light of what the Democrats have been trying to do under the guise of COVID panic.

Sen. Braun is the kind of Republican we need more of in Washington, and people who have been reading me for a while will immediately understand why as soon as they watch this interview. I won’t give any spoilers, but the thing to listen for is something that rhymes with corporate welfare.

Oh wait, it’s corporate welfare.

I really enjoyed our conversation and hope to get the opportunity to talk to Sen. Braun again in the near future.

Enjoy!

 

