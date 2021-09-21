The Morning Briefing: LOL—Beto O'Rourke Wants to Be Embarrassed Again

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Maybe don’t say hi to the guy on the corner wearing a trenchcoat.

It’s always fun to take a look at the Democrats in Texas. They’re plucky, delightful little people who always like to think they’re getting somewhere.

Spoiler alert: they’re not.

To wit: Beto O’Rourke is thinking about running for office again. No, really.

A.J. has the story:

Remember Robert “Beto” O’Rourke? He wants to make certain we do. The perennial loser is likely running for Texas governor. It would be the former El Paso congressman’s third major campaign in four years.

SCOOP: Beto O’Rourke is preparing to run for governor of Texas in 2022, with an announcement expected later this year, Texas political operatives tell Axios. https://t.co/4MtYtpVMdK — Axios (@axios) September 19, 2021

As A,J. noted in the post, these Democratic Texas follies are always fun because big Dem donors from all over the country pour money into the losing efforts. They’re so caught up in the “turn Texas blue” fever dream that they pay no attention to what’s going to happen to their money.

Way back in the day, Beto would have been laughed off of the political stage. The 21st-century mainstream media is so riddled with leftist bias, however, that he’s kept in the national conversation. The MSM hacks actually believe this guy is smart.

Beto epitomizes everything that’s wrong with the political press in America. He’s — at best — a mediocrity. Our faux journo class has tried to turn him into a demi-god though.

I hope this gun-grabbing idiot keeps siphoning big donor Democrat money for years to come.

