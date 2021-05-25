The Morning Briefing: Lies, Damned Lies, and Polling

Top O’ the Briefing

The Devil in the Polling Details

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I think Elvis became a werewolf.

When I’m not busy trying to figure out how Legos can be LGBTQ I like to read stories about parallel dimensions and alternative universes. I don’t read as many of them since Joe Biden hit Washington in January with his 720 bajillion votes and set up his Occupy Oval Office protest.

Well, I don’t read as many of them in books, that is. Both social and mainstream media keep providing me with word snapshots of Joe Biden’s America that ostensibly describe the country I live in, but don’t jibe with the reality in front of my face.

Am I going crazier or might I be glitching between different realities in the multiverse?

I will have a column out later today that goes off on the works of pure fiction being created about the Biden presidency by the likes of WaPo and The New York Times, but the newspapers and news agencies aren’t the only members of the Democrat Media Complex engaging in a lot of creative writing these days. Pollsters are a big part of the propaganda machine, and for some reason a lot of people still listen to them. It’s the MSM proper that keeps them in business though. Get the polls to provide the bones for a story, and the media will do the rest.

Something like this:

There is no objective way to look at this presidency and say it's going well. None. Zero. Nada. This poll is pure fantasy. https://t.co/MmNtPILn24 — SFK (@stephenkruiser) May 24, 2021

I doubt that 62 percent of Joe Biden thinks that Joe Biden is doing a good job. This is no more believable than the idea that I can become an outside linebacker in the NFL.

Robert Spencer did an excellent deep dive yesterday about more polling chicanery:

By now, anyone who doesn’t know that polls are tools for manipulating public opinion, not for discovering what public opinion is, simply hasn’t been paying attention. And when poll results are published under the headline “The Big Lie: Over half of Republicans believe Donald Trump is the actual President of the United States,” it’s clear that we’re not dealing with honest brokers. With the recent news out of Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire, it’s clear that to believe that the 2020 presidential election was hardly the freest and fairest in American history is far from falling for a Big Lie. And that’s just the beginning of this poll’s dishonesty. A research firm called Ipsos conducted the poll on behalf of Thomson Reuters. Ipsos bills itself as “the world’s third largest Insights and Analytics company,” and claims to “provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees.” However, Ipsos was accused of “systematic” and “massive” liberal bias in its polling during the 2016 presidential campaign, and there is no indication that it has mended its ways since then. On the basis of its “Big Lie” poll, instead of ridding itself of its biases, it is doubling down on them.

It’s as if the Democratic National Committee is providing a list of what they would like a poll to say and the pollsters whip the info off to the Keebler Elf tree and make the magic happen.

This poll also helps keep alive the great liberal myth that Americans are now more worried about white supremacist domestic terrorism than we are about the Islamic variety that keeps, you know, actually killing people. Robert picks apart the polling sleight of hand used to achieve this. As he explains in his conclusion, it’s more about what’s not there than what is:

But it’s clear that Ipsos isn’t about revealing. It’s about concealing. This poll is designed to conceal the fact that very few Americans are genuinely worried about this phantom menace of white supremacist terror that we hear so much about except in terms of genuine white supremacists committing actual terrorist attacks. It fudges its categories so that people who are concerned about jihad violence, antifa and Black Lives Matter violence, and “white supremacist” violence are all lumped together in a way that gives the impression that “white supremacists” and “gun nuts” are what most Americans are worried about. And those just happen to be the Democrats’ two primary targets today. What a coincidence.

It’s easy to dismiss all of this with a “Who cares? Nobody trusts polls anyway,” attitude. Again though, they’re an integral part of the web of lies spun by the mainstream media to prop up the progressive creep that’s wrecking the country. And plenty of people do believe them, usually the kind of people who can be easily swayed near election time.

There are a lot of moving parts in the Democrats’ propaganda machine. Pollsters are some of the ugliest.

New VIP Gold Chat!

The boss (Paula) will be leading the Ladies of PJ Media in a new weekly chat for our VIP Gold subscribers. Seriously, these things are a lot of fun. We can speak freely without getting dinged by the social media thought police.

TUESDAY at 1 PM: VIP GOLD Live Chat with Paula Bolyard, Megan Fox, Stacey Lennox, and Victoria Taft https://t.co/5izOgHVkNv — PJ Media (@PJMedia_com) May 24, 2021

Everything Isn’t Awful

94-Year-old Gets Medal of Honor 70 Years After Heroism, Making Him One of the Most Decorated Soldiers in US History 🎖️ "Those men who were there under Lieutenant Puckett’s command — they’ll never forget his bravery." @DeptVetAffairs #heroismhttps://t.co/4paWKJ5Tut — Good News Network (@goodnewsnetwork) May 24, 2021

PJ Media

My latest: LOL: Beto Wants to Fail at Running for Texas Governor Next

[WATCH] When the Reporting Gets Tough, We Send in a Marine

Facebook Reduced Political Content and Replaced It With Something Even More Diabolical

Another Poll Tries to Convince Us Americans Are Worried About What Democrats Are Worried About

George Floyd’s Family Meets With Joe Biden On Anniversary of His Death. Will the Riots Come Up?

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #212: Biden’s Radical Agenda Might Just Be DOA

[WATCH] Boss: Gov. DeSantis Strafe’s Reporter’s Dumb, Biased Question With Facts

Treacher: Kevin Spacey Is Coming Back to Movies, Whether You Consent or Not

Son of Hamas Founder Urges Israel to Take Down Hamas Leaders… Even During Ceasefire

60 Minutes Bucks Transgender Censorship to Reveal the Truth About Detransitioners

AGAIN. Whitmer Caught Violating Her Own COVID-19 Rules; Still Refuses to Lift Them

Prager: The Middle East Dispute Is About Religion, Not Land

Zito: This Small Town’s Sense of Community Is No Accident

Comedian Chris Rock Rips Cancel Culture

‘You Are a Stupid Prophet’ Happy Birthday, Bob Dylan

Townhall Mothership

Your NBA partners, ladies and gentlemen. Surprise: Chinese Communist Regime Forces Uighurs to Deny Ongoing Genocide

Texas Bill Allowing Residents to Carry Firearms Without a Permit Heads to Gov. Abbott’s Desk

BBC Reporter: Hitler Was Right

Wait…That’s Why Rick Santorum Was Fired from CNN?

More L.A. Parents Protest Teachers Union Shifting Re-Open Standards

Sen. John Kennedy Has Absolutely Perfect Response to Democrat ‘Love is the Answer’ Pablum

Dan Crenshaw Maims the Military’s New Wokeness, Says America Has ‘Had Enough’

Make. It. Stop. Biden Admin Authorizes BLM Messaging and Flying BLM Flag at US Embassies

LOL…no. CBS News Blames Rising Crime On Record Gun Sales

Japanese Gun Laws Pose Problems For Olympic Shooters

Arrest Made In New Jersey Gun Control Failure That Left Two Dead

Karma is a bit of a bitch. Minneapolis’ plight: A law-enforcement shortage in the center of “abolish the police”

Looks like Biden has given up on plans to cancel student debt (or has he?)

San Francisco legislators denounce efforts by school district to grab COVID funding

It is at my house. Is the pandemic over in the U.S.?

‘Utter propaganda’: New York Times reports on Republican-led states trying to ‘ban’ how the role of slavery can be taught

He can’t speak w/o a script. Here’s President Biden mumbling something about hurricane preparedness at FEMA headquarters

Wealthy actress and former NY gubernatorial hopeful Cynthia Nixon laments the socially unjust stigma surrounding shoplifting ‘basic items’

So much BOOMITY –> Lisa Boothe sums up why traditional media (looking at you, CNN!) REALLY sucks in one perfect tweet

VIP

Kruiser’s (Almost) Daily Distraction: My Personal ‘Friends’ Reunion

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: You Don’t Want to Get Between LeBron and His Tequila

Obama Reveals What He Really Thinks About the TEA Party

GOLD I Think You Already Know the Reason Why Leftists Are Obsessing Over the Capitol Hill Riot Again

GOLD Conspiracy Theorists Aren’t Created In a Vacuum, Our Institutions are to Blame for Their Rise

Around the Interwebz

No. Timothée Chalamet To Play Willy Wonka In New Origin Tale From Warner Bros And The Roald Dahl Story Co

Algae proteins partially restore man’s sight

Google now lets you password-protect the page that shows all your searches

Beetlejuice: Behind The Scenes Photos and Facts

12 Delicious Doughnuts From Around the World

Bee Me

Ilhan Omar: 'Antisemitism Wouldn't Be A Problem If We Got Rid Of All The Jews' https://t.co/b9ynMepDaa — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 24, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Space

M104: The Sombrero Galaxy

–

📷: Bray Falls pic.twitter.com/pBpk2lRDAq — 𝙲𝚘𝚜𝚖𝚘𝚜 (@observedcosmos) May 25, 2021

Kabana Gallery

Foggy Sunrise by Pascal Schirmer pic.twitter.com/QrR1tfcZcx — ~Andrés G_74~ (@andrespeneke) May 23, 2021

Kabana Comedy

The stuff in the canteen is a call back. You can check that out on YouTube. I was going to post it the other day but he drops an f-bomb or two.

I’m thinking of becoming a roach motel mogul.