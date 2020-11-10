Sorry Dems: There Won't Be a Post-Trump GOP Any Time Soon

One of the more interesting indicators of just how out of touch the Democrats are with the rest of us has been the media insistence that the 2020 Republican party and President Trump somehow exist independent of one another. The latest component to the MSM’s fever dream is that the Democrats will soon be dealing with a post-Trump GOP.

Who wants to tell them?

via GIPHY

OK, I’ll do it.

If President Trump ends up having to leave the White House and Washington, he’s taking the heart of the Republican party with him. There won’t be a “post-Trumpism” phase. There will, however, be a very “p%#@ed-off-Trumpism” at the core of the party.

Most Democrats — and I know this from numerous conversations — are under the impression that we over here on the Right will eventually view Trump’s ascendance as something that we’ve had to suffer through. They really are that supremely ignorant and arrogant. They are operating under the collective delusion that, deep in our hearts, Republicans want the Republican party to be the way that Democrats want the Republican party to be.

A big part of the problem is that the poor dears on the Left spin so much b.s. that they all end up believing their own garbage lies. One of the biggest ones that their media lapdogs repeated throughout the campaign was that there was this massive wave of people who voted for Trump in 2016 who weren’t going to vote for him in 2020.

There were maybe fourteen such people in America.

The reality was that there were millions of people who didn’t vote for him last time who were willing to do anything to vote for him this year. As of the time I’m writing this, Trump has around 14.1 million more votes than he had in 2016.

I don’t know about you, but I’m not getting the “party wants to move on from him” vibe here.

Fortunately for us, that is a number that almost every assessment done by the Democrats will ignore. It is nigh on impossible for them to exit their false narratives and make the return trip to reality.

As I wrote in a recent column, Trump has transformed the GOP into perhaps the most functional it has been in my lifetime, even if we lose this one. Once more, with feeling: If it weren’t for that stupid Chinese bat flu, this one never would have been close enough for the cheating to work.

If Trump is a one-term president, the Republican party will most definitely not be moving on from him. It will be moving on towards 2022 imbued with Trump’s combative grit and determination to not roll over for the Dems.

That’s why it is so important for him to continue doing what he’s doing vis à vis the vote counting. It reinforces the resolve of his supporters no matter how things turn out.

We’re moving on from the Romneys and McCains and Flakes of the party.

President Trump? He stays.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.