The Kruiser Kabana Episode 40: Memorial Day Recap and My Mask Rant

I also mentioned how un-patriotic and utterly shameful the idiots over at The New York Times were over the solemn holiday weekend. I expanded upon that in my latest column:
It’s as if their target audience is every foreign enemy of the United States.
The editorial board at the Times is made up of people who, quite frankly, don’t get out and meet real America much. When they’re offensive to conservatives we know it’s part of the mission statement. This Op-Ed, though, seems like they’re even out of touch with mainstream Democrats.
I am a veteran New York Times-basher and this was a new low for the paper.
PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear every Tuesday and Friday.