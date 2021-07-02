Informed Consent? Mother Shares Daughter's Horrific COVID-19 Vaccine Reaction During Clinical Trials

Recently, the FDA put a warning on COVID-19 vaccines that use mRNA technology. As part of informed consent, they let doctors and patients know that there is an increased risk of severe cardiac side effects in males under 30. The stories of these cases are not covered broadly in the media, so parents and family members often take to social media to communicate bad outcomes.

Last night, Stephanie De Garay appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss the horrific medical side effects her 12-year-old daughter is still suffering after being part of the clinical trial for the Pfizer mRNA vaccine. Those trials have concluded, and the FDA approved them for use in anyone 12 and older under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Members of the public health bureaucracy recommend them for everyone without any reservations and eagerly await permission to vaccinate the youngest children.

De Garay enrolled her children in the trials with good intentions and believed the vaccines proved safe and effective. The cadre of doctors who appear on corporate media channels use this phrase, which is an outright lie. The vaccines have proven effective in preventing infection and severe illness from COVID-19. Safety has not been established, and as long as these vaccines are under a EUA, they are considered investigational medications.

Here is a brief list but important list of things that have become public since the initial EUA for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines:

The vaccine components move beyond the injection site in the muscles, moving through the bloodstream

The chemical envelope the spike protein is wrapped in travels to other organs rich in ACE-2 receptors, including the spleen, bone marrow, liver, adrenal glands, and high concentrations in the ovaries.

The spike protein is pathogenic and can cross the blood-brain barrier

Canadian vaccine researcher Byram Biddle obtained this information through a request to the Japanese regulatory agency that conducted a biodistribution study. Scientists expected the mRNA vaccine components would behave like traditional vaccines and stay in the muscle near the injection site. It does not. Some scientists, including Canadian vaccine researcher Byram Bridle and developer of the mRNA technology Dr. Robert Malone believe this could account for the broad range of reported side effects in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

De Garay describes a horrifying picture of the damage done to her young daughter Maddie following the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during the trial. In a clip of a public appearance shown before the interview, Maddie is in a wheelchair with a head support and neck brace and a nasogastric feeding tube in her nose. Her mother tearfully recounted the immediate reaction Maddie had to the second shot:

“Upon receiving the second shot Maddie immediately felt pain at the injection site. And over the next 24 hours, she developed severe abdominal and chest pain. The way she described the chest pain, and I quote, “It feels like my heart is being ripped out through my neck.” Over the next two and a half months her abdominal muscle and nerve pain became unbearable. She developed additional symptoms that included gastroparesis, nausea and vomiting, erratic blood pressure and heart rate, memory loss, she mixes up words.”

De Garay then appeared and shared the most unbelievable aspect of the nightmare her family has been living through. Despite the onset of Maddie’s symptoms occurring within 24 hours of the second COVID-19 vaccine, doctors refuse to link it to her new and debilitating conditions. The only diagnoses the parents received are Conversion Disorder or Functional Neurologic Symptom Disorder rooted in anxiety. Except Maddie has never been previously diagnosed with anxiety.

The physicians are blaming every symptom Maddie has on anxiety, according to De Garay. Her daughter cannot digest food or go to the bathroom, and she experiences convulsions and neuromuscular symptoms that make her wheelchair-bound. There are no words for how cynical and dismissive these medical providers are. No thinking individual believes what they are telling De Garay. Watching her stoically trying not to break down in tears during the appearance is heart-wrenching. If you don’t have an emotional reaction to the before and after pictures of Maddie, you may need to check the condition of your soul.

The De Garay family has heard nothing from the Biden administration or Pfizer. Families of those who suffered severe COVID-19 vaccine side effects shared information about treatment and care in a Facebook group that the censors then shut down. De Garay is not even confident the trial coordinators reported her daughter’s full array of symptoms.

Asked about her views now, De Garay says she is still pro-vaccine but believes informed consent is required. She is suspicious that what happened to her child is not news to the vaccine developers and agencies. De Garay knows there have been previous trials for other age groups, and she has heard from a significant number of people about their own experiences. She thinks these stories need to come to light as part of informed consent, but they are being suppressed and censored.

Meanwhile, the teacher’s unions are debating whether to hold your child’s education hostage unless you agree to give them a vaccine the vast majority of them don’t need. Of course, they know better than you:

The National Education Association will debate whether to demand mandating COVID-19 vaccines for all students and staff returning to school in person this fall, a polarizing move that would apply to 3 million teachers. “The NEA will call for mandatory safe and effective COVID-19 vaccinations and testing for all students and staff before returning to face-to-face instruction in the fall, subject to medical exceptions in accordance with existing law,” according to the organization’s annual meeting agenda.

Safe and effective, there are those two words again. You only need to look at Maddie De Garay before and after her “safe and effective” COVID-19 vaccine to know you are being lied to.

WATCH the full segment with Stephanie De Garay: