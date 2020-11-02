'Fire Fauci' Is a Trump Rallying Cry We Should All Get Behind

President Trump has been campaigning like a boss, holding up to five rallies a day. In the Opa-locka, Fla., rally, the crowd began to chant, “Fire Fauci”:

Trump supporters in Florida chant “FIRE FAUCI!” The President responds, “Don't tell anybody…but let me wait until a little bit after the election. I appreciate the advice.”pic.twitter.com/FqGkfY8cck — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 2, 2020

The president’s response has the corporate media melting down. Dr. Fauci is a media darling, and they rely on him for soundbites like “COVID winter.” The goal, of course, is to keep you scared, isolated, masked, and terrified. Blue-state governors are issuing ridiculous guidelines for the holidays, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is now asking people for their papers before entering the state. Travelers must now have proof of a negative COVID test within three days of entering the state.

Florida, like Georgia, Utah, and other red states, has been coexisting with the virus for months now while reopening the economy. It makes sense that Florida residents, where Governor Ron DeSantis has said they will never lockdown again, would be tired of the Fauci and worried about a Joe Biden administration that would do what Fauci tells them to do.

Especially since Fauci sat with The Washington Post this weekend assuring the media that our darkest days are still ahead and blasting Dr. Scott Atlas, who also advises the president. He also praised the seriousness of the Biden/Harris campaign in addressing the virus. For a man who complained about having his words used in a Trump campaign ad, it certainly seems like he is more political than he claimed at the time.

The White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere responded appropriately:

“It’s unacceptable and breaking with all norms for Dr. Fauci, a senior member of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force and someone who has praised President Trump’s actions throughout this pandemic, to choose three days before an election to play politics,” Deere said. “As a member of the Task Force, Dr. Fauci has a duty to express concerns or push for a change in strategy, but he’s not done that, instead choosing to criticize the President in the media and make his political leanings known by praising the President’s opponent — exactly what the American people have come to expect from The Swamp.”

Deere also added that Dr. Fauci is well aware that the risks from COVID-19 are dramatically lower now than they were earlier this year, noting the death rate has fallen by 80%.

Fauci’s criticism of doctors who disagree with him is not new. Dr. Harvey Risch, a top epidemiologist from Yale, who has promoted outpatient use of HCQ based on clinical effectiveness and his own analysis, has been criticized publicly by Dr. Fauci. Social media has jumped on board, censoring America’s Frontline Doctors who publish videos about using the drug in combination to treat COVID-19 in an outpatient setting based on their clinical experience.

The criticism of these physicians in deference to Fauci’s doom-and-gloom outlook is becoming ridiculous. Dr. Risch recently reported on seven controlled studies globally. They all showed a 50% or higher hospitalization and death reduction when high-risk patients were treated with the HCQ combination in the first five days of symptoms. One study was of 1,247 patients in New Jersey. Dr. Fauci has never shared this information with the public or encouraged the FDA to remove the warning about using HCQ for outpatients with COVID-19 from the website.

Google and social media companies have also suppressed the Great Barrington Declaration, which advocates for an approach they call “Focused Protection.” It reiterated that there are low risks to the young, noted the grave public health costs of lockdowns on younger people, and highlighted the need to target interventions for elderly and at-risk patients. The following experts developed it:

Dr. Martin Kulldorff , professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician and epidemiologist with expertise in detecting and monitoring infectious disease outbreaks and vaccine safety evaluations.

, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician and epidemiologist with expertise in detecting and monitoring infectious disease outbreaks and vaccine safety evaluations. Dr. Sunetra Gupta , professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist with expertise in immunology, vaccine development, and mathematical modeling of infectious diseases.

, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist with expertise in immunology, vaccine development, and mathematical modeling of infectious diseases. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert focusing on infectious diseases and vulnerable populations.

Despite active suppression, the declaration has been signed by 11,622 medical and public health scientists, 33,145 medical practitioners, and 603,927 concerned citizens. Dr. Fauci does not have the market cornered on opinions about dealing with COVID-19, and the corporate media’s love affair with the publicity hound is tiresome—especially when Dr. Fauci refuses to acknowledge that T-cell immunity to COVID-19 in some population segment has been confirmed in studies globally.

The United States is also one of the only advanced nations with continuing school closures. In addition, Fauci continues to talk about positive tests as “cases” despite reporting that up to 90% of these cases will not make someone ill or be transmitted because of an unusually high cycle threshold being used. He has also been wrong more than he has been right since February.

There is a desperate need for some diversity of opinion in the mainstream COVID-19 discussion. Federal bureaucrats are hardly the smartest or most knowledgeable “experts” we have. There are scientific professionals and clinicians all over the country and all over the world who have a different view than Dr. Fauci. We should be able to hear from them and make our own decisions about our health and the health of our communities.

At some point, these bureaucracies also need to be held accountable for acting to withhold a safe and effective outpatient treatment and misleading the American public about the meaning of a positive test. If President Trump is willing to bring this accountability after the election, that is just one more reason to vote for him. “Fire Fauci,” indeed.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the China virus? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.