Joe Biden Has Always Been a Bad Person; No Wonder He's a Bad President

Back in the 90s, at the height of the Monica Lewinsky scandal, the establishment media hammered home the proposition that the individual character of a chief executive didn’t matter. He could be a cheerful rogue and serial philanderer like Bill Clinton, but the Left insisted that was a private matter and that the only thing Americans should care about was that he was a competent and capable president (which he wasn’t, but that’s another story). These assertions have become the conventional wisdom since then, but Old Joe Biden is now putting them to the test.

On Tuesday, Fox News’ Lisa Boothe enunciated a simple truth that shows that this Lewinsky-era conventional wisdom is wrong and has always been wrong: “One of the biggest lies we were ever told is that Joe Biden is a good man. He is a terrible president. Even worse human being.”

Boothe was spot-on, and it has been clear not just since the beginning of Biden’s political career but also since he was caught plagiarizing back when he was in law school. Boothe added: “If you think about it, this is a guy who led two of the most terrible confirmation hearings in American history, where he smeared and slandered Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas when he was Senate Judiciary chairman.”

On Oct. 23, 1987, the Senate rejected Bork’s nomination to the Supreme Court, largely because of a smear campaign and hysterical false charges that Biden had in great part engineered against the nominee. This was one day short of a month after Biden’s 1988 presidential campaign foundered on his own lies. Biden had delivered a speech full of what he claimed were his own family experiences. “Why is it that Joe Biden is the first in his family ever to go to a university? Why is it that my wife…is the first in her family to ever go to college? Is it because our fathers and mothers were not bright?… Is it because they didn’t work hard? My ancestors, who worked in the coal mines of northeast Pennsylvania and would come after 12 hours and play football for four hours? It’s because they didn’t have a platform on which to stand.”

This was supposed to sound stirring and probably was to those who go in for class warfare rhetoric, but those weren’t really Biden’s family’s experiences at all. He had lifted it all from a speech by British Labour leader Neil Kinnock. Thirty-four years ago, that was enough to derail a presidential campaign; now the same liar is president, and does anyone actually think that between then and now Biden has become honest and trustworthy?

Robert Bork’s widow doesn’t. Mary Ellen Bork wrote in September 2020: “I was there during the four months of vicious political campaigning against this judicial nominee, my husband, and in the Senate hearing room as then-Sen. Biden presided over a rigged hearing full of an unprecedented level of lying and distortion of a man known for his integrity and judicial wisdom. We will all have tears in our eyes if Joe Biden is elected president.” And he was elected, allegedly, and is now president, allegedly, and there is nothing alleged about the tears in our eyes. They’re all too real.

Lisa Boothe also noted how Biden endlessly exploits the death of his son Beau to play for sympathy and support: “The only reason anyone thinks Joe Biden is a good man is because he has suffered so much loss, and he uses that loss, he uses that grief for political purposes as both a shield and a sword as we saw when he got 13 service members killed and then tried to invoke the death of his late son, who died of cancer. He did not die in the line of duty.”

And it isn’t just Beau: for years, Biden cravenly claimed that the accident that took the life of his first wife Neilia was the fault of a drunk driver. The real story was that Neilia drove into the path of the oncoming truck. Biden’s repeated lies drove the driver of the truck into a deep depression; the driver’s daughter repeatedly asked Biden to apologize for lying about her father, but of course, Biden never deigned to respond to her.

When a man like Joe Biden becomes president, he is still the same man he always was: a serial liar, a man who doesn’t hesitate to manipulate the truth and exploit other human beings for his own purposes. If so many Americans had never believed the 1990s mantra about how character didn’t matter, we might have been spared the Biden presidency. But given the man’s character, no one can say that the dumpster fire that the Biden presidency has turned out to be is any surprise.