How Did We Stay Sane So Long?

Roger Simon asks: “who’s causing America’s breakdown?”

When can you remember two New York corporate lawyers tossing a Molotov cocktail into a cop car? Or how about the city executives of Santa Monica, California, warning via social media that their many trendy shops and upscale restaurants were about to be looted en masse the day after similar actions had already occurred, then doing nothing as millions, perhaps billions, in damage was done to one of the wealthiest parts of our country?

The amazing thing is that it hasn’t happened sooner. Every few years a new extinction has threatened the earth. The population bomb, nuclear winter, Y2K, the ozone layer, global warming, climate change, racial genocide. How did we stand it for so long?

Maybe the system is having a nervous breakdown to keep from going crazy. The left is now “kiting” their narratives like a bankrupt kites checks. Mueller, impeachment, lockdown, riots have followed each other in such quick succession each drama seems almost designed to replace the last. Yet there’s no resolution to anything. Just a series of faces leering out of the darkness, an endless tunnel with one rung showing dimly after the next, like a scene out of a nightmare.

It’s all to be continued. FISA abuses are still not fixed. Congress has put the process of impeaching the president “forever” on hold. The public has already forgotten the nursing home death debacle, though it killed tens of thousands. Social distancing is history, though politicians shut down the economy to achieve it.

Give it a few days and the narrative will move on from George Floyd because big government can’t solve the problem of police misconduct since the police are part of government itself. Instead, the narrative will focus on another crisis, another fit of frenzy.

After all, it has already forgotten Justine Damond, a 40-year-old Australian-American woman, who “was fatally shot by Mohamed Noor, a Somali-American Minneapolis Police Department officer, after she had called 9-1-1 to report the possible assault of a woman in an alley behind her house.”

Philando Castile, also shot dead in the Twin Cities, well who’s he? And who remembers that perhaps thousands of poor street criminals were ‘disappeared’ into a ‘black site’ in Homan Square, Chicago, for ‘Guantanamo style’ investigation? Nobody. Only a few months ago in the distant years before the virus, one female presidential candidate accused another of framing innocent black men to advance her career. That’s now useful only for Trivial Pursuit.

Floyd will be forgotten because it’s easier to move on than curb the power of police unions and limiting prosecutorial immunity. That requires solutions; it means closure in a world where the biggest government agency is the Department of Unfinished Business. There’s no resolution to anything in public life because it’s easier to focus on a new headline about the same problem in another place. In a sad sort of way, Floyd is of a piece with Flynn. There’s a direct line between framing a three-star and choking a man to death in front of a camera. If only we could draw it … but we can’t. There’s something new on CNN.

