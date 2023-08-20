Columns

Video: 'Standing Up for the Truth'

By Raymond Ibrahim 5:31 PM on August 20, 2023
YouTube / Situation Report

We discussed a broad range of urgent topics in the following Situation Report interview. The official description and video follow:

We’re joined today by Raymond Ibrahim, an author, and speaker on Middle East and Islamic topics, to discuss Islam and other ideologies that are looking to choke out and restrict the freedoms that Christians have in our culture. If we’re not willing to stand up for the truth, then we’re going to lose those freedoms. Don’t miss this important conversation on this episode of Situation Report.

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). He has appeared on C-SPAN, Al-Jazeera, CNN, NPR, and PBS and has been published by the New York Times SyndicateLos Angeles TimesWashington PostFinancial TimesWeekly StandardChronicle of Higher Education, and Jane’s Islamic Affairs Analyst. Formerly an Arabic linguist at the Library of Congress, Ibrahim has guest lectured at many universities, including the U.S. Army War College, briefed governmental agencies such as U.S. Strategic Command, and testified before Congress. He has been a visiting fellow/scholar at a variety of Institutes—from the Hoover Institution to the National Intelligence University—and is currently the Distinguished Senior Shillman Fellow at the Gatestone Institute and the Judith Friedman Rosen Fellow at the Middle East Forum. His full biography is available here.  Follow Raymond at Twitter and Facebook. For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

