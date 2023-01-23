Columns

Palestinians Beat and Pepper-spray Elderly Priest, Stone Churches in Jaffa

By Raymond Ibrahim 3:34 PM on January 23, 2023
Heritage Conservation Project TelAviv Pikiwiki Israel, CC BY 2.5 , via Wikimedia Commons

On Christmas Eve, 2022, a group of Palestinian “youth” assaulted a Coptic Christian church in Jaffa, Israel. After hurling stones and empty glass bottles at St. Anthony’s Church, they stormed it and savagely beat Fr. Michael Mansour, its priest.

The group loudly cursed Christianity, personally insulted the elderly clergyman, and pepper-sprayed him.

The same Palestinian “youths” went on to curse and hurl stones at a Latin church in the same vicinity.

Discussing the incident in a later interview, Fr. Michael, who has lived and served his Coptic flock in Jaffa for some four decades, said that he felt “dizzy and short of breath” after being pepper-sprayed and collapsed, but thankfully he recovered. He prayed for peace and calm to be restored, and asked that God may shed his grace on his assailants.

During the assault, no property was stolen from the church or Fr. Michael’s adjoining home, suggesting it was a hate crime.

In a statement, Fr. Constantine Nassar, the head of the Orthodox community of Jaffa, said, “We strongly condemn this barbaric and tribalistic act and call on the responsible authorities to arrest and bring the perpetrators to trial as soon as possible, thereby making an example of them to others.”

An example is certainly needed. Although the few Arabic language sources reporting on this incident portray it as an aberrant act that does not represent Muslim-Christian relations in the Holy Land, persecution of that region’s Christians and their holy places has, in fact, been increasing.

As of this writing, no English-language media have reported on this incident.

Raymond Ibrahim
Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). He has appeared on C-SPAN, Al-Jazeera, CNN, NPR, and PBS, and been published by the New York Times SyndicateLos Angeles TimesWashington PostFinancial TimesWeekly StandardChronicle of Higher Education, and Jane’s Islamic Affairs Analyst. Formerly an Arabic linguist at the Library of Congress, Ibrahim has guest lectured at many universities, including the U.S. Army War College, briefed governmental agencies such as U.S. Strategic Command, and testified before Congress. He has been a visiting fellow/scholar at a variety of Institutes—from the Hoover Institution to the National Intelligence University—and is currently a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center, a Judith Friedman Rosen Fellow at the Middle East Forum, and a Senior Fellow at the Gatestone Institute. His full biography is available here.  Follow Raymond at Twitter and Facebook. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]
Tags: CHRISTIANITY ISLAM ISRAEL
