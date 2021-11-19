WATCH: Germans Hear the Hard Truth about Islam

Last year, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), headed by Jürgen Braun, a member of the German parliament (Bundestag), invited me to speak about the unchecked persecution of Christians around the world, overwhelmingly by Muslims. I did so and gave the talk — with an emphasis on demonstrating continuity between past and present events — in December, 2020, at the Bundestag in Berlin. The original video had my words (which were spoken in English) dubbed over by live German translators, so I never posted it here, as it would have been unintelligible to most Americans. However, AfD recently reuploaded the same video, but with my own voice returned. It follows:

