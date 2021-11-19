Columns

WATCH: Germans Hear the Hard Truth about Islam

By Raymond Ibrahim Nov 19, 2021 12:51 AM ET

Last year, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), headed by Jürgen Braun, a member of the German parliament (Bundestag), invited me to speak about the unchecked persecution of Christians around the world, overwhelmingly by Muslims. I did so and gave the talk — with an emphasis on demonstrating continuity between past and present events — in December, 2020, at the Bundestag in Berlin. The original video had my words (which were spoken in English) dubbed over by live German translators, so I never posted it here, as it would have been unintelligible to most Americans. However, AfD recently reuploaded the same video, but with my own voice returned.  It follows:

 

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is author of Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). He has appeared on C-SPAN, Al-Jazeera, CNN, NPR, and PBS, and been published by the New York Times SyndicateLos Angeles TimesWashington PostFinancial TimesWeekly StandardChronicle of Higher Education, and Jane’s Islamic Affairs Analyst. Formerly an Arabic linguist at the Library of Congress, Ibrahim has guest lectured at many universities, including the U.S. Army War College, briefed governmental agencies such as U.S. Strategic Command, and testified before Congress. He has been a visiting fellow/scholar at a variety of Institutes—from the Hoover Institution to the National Intelligence University—and is currently a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center, a Judith Friedman Rosen Fellow at the Middle East Forum, and a Senior Fellow at the Gatestone Institute. His full biography is available here.  Follow Raymond at Twitter and Facebook.

