Well, That's Odd. Boston Children's Stealth-Edited Its Website After Libs of TikTok Outed Their Teen Trans Surgery Policy

On August 11, the popular Libs of TikTok account on Twitter, which has made a name for itself by highlighting the woke teachers, schools, doctors, and medical facilities that are working overtime to destroy our children, shared a post claiming that Boston Children’s Hospital is performing gender-affirming hysterectomies on “young girls.”

Boston Children’s Hospital (@BostonChildrens) is now offering “gender affirming hysterectomies” for young girls pic.twitter.com/JOH5fFtGJ0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2022

Aside: Dr. Frances Grimstad, who has a lot of letters after her name, is incredibly creepy in this video, smiling like a hyena while describing the mutilation of healthy female reproductive organs.

PolitiFact, which spares no time or expense pushing the left-wing narrative about the trans revolution, took issue with the “young girls” descriptor, writing, “To qualify for a gender-affirming hysterectomy at Boston Children’s Hospital, patients must be 18 or older and must have a letter from a medical doctor stating they have ‘persistent, well-documented, gender dysphoria.'” They rated the claim by Libs of TikTok “false.”

The intrepid “fact”-checkers pointed out that the language about requiring patients to be 18 or older for the procedures appears right there on Boston Children’s website, duh!

Well, funny thing about that. PolitiFact is correct about the “18 and older” language, but it’s quite possible the site did not include it when Libs of TikTok tweeted about it on August 11. The archives from the Wayback Machine website show that at some point between July 31 and August 14, that language was added to the site. Here’s the current version:

And the July 31 version:

PolitiFact fact-checked the Libs of TikTok tweet on August 12, on or around the time the website was changed.

It’s important to note that Boston Children’s is out and proud about performing these mutilation surgeries on 18-year-olds—teens with brains that have not fully developed. Indeed, it’s widely accepted in the medical community that human brains continue to develop until age 25—you know, SCIENCE! Yet the hospital seems downright giddy about getting these kids teenagers under the knife so they can cut off their healthy reproductive organs, scarring them for life and, in many cases, removing their ability to have children in the future.

It’s understandable that people would believe that a hospital with “Children’s” in the name that caters to the needs of children would perform services for… CHILDREN. The Left loves to quibble about who’s a child and who is an adult. For the purposes of gun ownership, for example, “children” under the age of 21 should not be allowed anywhere near firearms. For the purpose of sex—including minor-adult encounters and gender mutilation—anyone with a uterus or a penis should be considered an adult.

At any rate, it’s curious that the hospital added the disclaimer about age to the website on or around the time Libs of TikTok highlighted the gruesome procedure at Boston Children’s and the video from the grinning Madame Mengele. This is the kind of thing you do when you’re faced with bad publicity and/or trying to cover up something.

That doesn't make their "gender-affirming" nonsense right. These procedures are morally reprehensible—a violation of God's creation order—whether the patient is 16 or 61. Despite the Left's defiant and heroic claims, gender-reversal surgeries are merely cosmetic. Gender is written into every strand of our DNA, and no amount of surgery can change that. The fact-checkers will bleat when they read this and brand me a transphobe— and will escalate their efforts to throttle our traffic. They don't want you to know the truth about this subject, which means we have to double down—on telling the truth. PJ Media has never shied away from discussions about gender insanity, and we will not bow to the anti-science elitists, even when it hurts our bottom line (which it has, immensely).