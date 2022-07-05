Cleveland Indians Affiliate Hosts 'What if the Redcoats Pulled Off the Revolutionary War' Promo the Week of July 4

The Akron Rubber Ducks, the AA affiliate of the Cleveland Indians (yes, I know they’re the “Guardians” now… sue me), is hosting a promotion titled “Salute to the UK: What Could’ve Been” — just two days after the Independence Day holiday. This after the team canceled two games in a row in the wake of the police shooting of Jayland Walker and the associated protests.

On July 3, the team canceled its “Let Three-Dom Ring” movie night and fireworks show “out of respect for the city-wide day of mourning” related to Walker’s death. (The City of Akron canceled its annual fireworks and the rib fest for the same reason, leaving vendors who had already purchased food in a lurch.)

The Rubber Ducks also canceled the July 4 game due in part to the city’s 9 p.m. curfew, put into place after mostly peaceful rioters damaged many storefronts and businesses along Main Street. Walker, who was reportedly shot 60-90 times after he fled police during a traffic stop, allegedly shot out his car window at cops. He exited his vehicle, police chased him on foot, and eight officers fired shots at Walker after he appeared to reach for something in his waistband.

As if skipping a pair of patriotic-themed promos to satiate the thugs raining down destruction on the city wasn’t anti-American enough, the team will resume play by “saluting” the UK and wondering aloud whether we would’ve been better off without the American Revolution. It’s one thing to celebrate the UK — especially its musical contributions — but quite another to inject “what could’ve been” into America’s Favorite Pastime. Minor-league baseball promotions have always been kind of wacky — anything to get fans in seats — but this one seems oddly timed coming during the week Americans celebrate our independence from King George.