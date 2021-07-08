NO IT'S NOT: HHS Secretary Says It Is 'Absolutely the Government's Business' to Know if You're Vaccinated

The Biden administration continues its march to be the most Orwellian in American history. Earlier this week press secretary Jen Psaki warned that the government agents would be going door-to-door to convince people to roll up their sleeves to take the still-experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Today, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told CNN that it’s the government’s “business” to know your vaccine status. (Narrator: it’s not.)

More specifically, Becerra said that the government has spent trillions of dollars “to try to keep Americans alive” during this pandemic, therefore, “It is taxpayers’ business if we have to continue to spend money to try to keep people from contracting COVID and helping reopen the economy.”

Not only is it the taxpayers’ business, but your vaccination status “is absolutely the government’s business… if we have to continue to spend money to try to keep people from contracting COVID and helping re-open the economy.”

Becerra also defended Psaki’s comment about a door-knocking campaign: “Knocking on a door has never been against the law. You don’t have to answer, but we hope you do. Because if you haven’t been vaccinated, we can help dispel some of those rumors you’ve heard and hopefully get you vaccinated.”

Biden also doubled down on the idea of showing up at people’s homes to hector them about getting vaccinated. “Now, we need to go to community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oftentimes, door-to-door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus,” Biden said in a speech Tuesday.

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Becerra said his comments had been misinterpreted.

Some comments I made today are being taken wildly out of context. To be clear: government has no database tracking who is vaccinated. We're encouraging people to step up to protect themselves, others by getting vaccinated. It's the best way to save lives and end this pandemic. — Secretary Xavier Becerra (@SecBecerra) July 8, 2021

Yet. The government has no database yet. Don’t doubt for a minute that they haven’t tossed around the idea, trying to figure out how they could get away with it. These people are so obsessed with controlling your personal health decisions that there’s no bridge too far for them. The party that screeches about “privacy” when it comes to a woman’s right to kill her unborn child now has no qualms about coercing you to take a still-experimental vaccine.