Trump Campaign Playing a Dangerous Game by Bragging About His Support for the LGBT Revolution 

The Trump campaign on Monday sent out an email blast saying Joe Biden’s record on LGBT issues is “nothing to be proud of,” adding that the former vice president is “far from the champion for LGBT Americans that he claims to be.”

The implication being, of course, that Trump is the champion of LGBT causes. Trump’s grandstanding about his progressive positions on many of those issues could cause evangelicals to rethink their support for the president when they go to the polls in November.

The left, for its part, has been screeching for the last four years, with scant evidence, that Trump has done everything in his power to undermine and roll back LGBT rights. The Trump campaign denies the charges, bragging in the TRUMP PRIDE section of its website that Trump “is the only President to openly support the LGBT community since his first day in office.”

“President Trump stands in solidarity with LGBT citizens by supporting and enacting policies and initiatives that protect the wellbeing and prosperity of all gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender Americans,” the statement adds, noting that Trump is the first president “to begin his presidency in support of marriage equality.”

“Through his bold plan to end the HIV epidemic to his global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality in the 69 nations where it is illegal, President Trump has proven himself to be a strong advocate for the LGBT community both at home and abroad,” the statement concludes.

The far-left Human Rights Campaign, on the other hand, has a list of Trump policies and decisions that don’t align with the LGBT agenda:

Appointing Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court

Removing mentions of LGBTQ issues from the official White House website

Removing references on the website to former Secretary of State John Kerry’s apology for the “Lavender Scare” of the 1950s and 1960s, along with information about Pride Month observances

Signing an executive order to begin work on the border wall (yes, that’s apparently an LGBT issue too)

Announcing that it will “no longer challenge a nationwide hold on protections for transgender students”

The Department of Education’s decisions to revoke the Obama administration’s guidance on trans students in school bathrooms and locker rooms

Ben Carson’s HUD announcing that it would not require homeless shelters to post a list of rights afforded LGBT people

Suspending surveys of the elderly to ask about their sexual orientation

The items are mostly weak sauce, hardly worthy of the left’s dystopian nightmares regarding Trump. The HRC doesn’t mention that Trump appointed Richard Grenell—first as ambassador to Germany and then as his Director of National Intelligence, making him the first openly gay individual to hold that position and the first appointed to a cabinet position.

The email blast from the Trump campaign attacked Biden’s slowness in coming around to support the LGBT moral revolution, noting that, among other things, Biden voted for the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act and didn’t come out in support of same-sex marriage until 2012. The email points out that even former Vice President Dick Cheney beat Biden to that position, announcing his support for same-sex marriage during the 2000 campaign.

While it’s generally a good thing for a campaign to build coalitions and add to their support base, the move to present Trump as the champion of LGBT rights could backfire, hurting him with conservative evangelical voters who have been among his most loyal supporters.

No doubt support for the LGBT agenda has grown in recent years, even among Republicans and self-described conservatives. A 2019 Pew poll found that 44% of Republican and Republican leaners now support same-sex marriage, while 75% of Democrats and Democratic leaners do. Among white evangelicals, support for same-sex marriage has grown from 11% in 2004 to 29% today.

That still leaves 71% of evangelical voters and 56% of Republicans who have yet to jump on the same-sex marriage bandwagon.

Moreover, a Public Religion Research Institute poll discovered last year that support for LGBT issues has eroded among individuals under the age of 30, falling by nearly 10% between 2015 and 2018, perhaps as the result of bullying and legal actions directed toward people who haven’t yet submitted to the demands of the LGBT revolutionaries.

Trump needs his evangelical base to turn out for him in November, probably in record numbers, in order to win. Bragging about his progressive pro-LGBT bona fides is not the way to do it. While doing so may result in an increased number of LBGT voters pulling the lever for the president, that support must be weighed against the possibility of disaffected social conservatives. They may see Biden’s relatively recent support for LGBT issues as an aberration, after a long history of championing traditional marriage, whereas Trump has been on the record as supporting gay marriage since before it was cool—before even Barack Obama and Bill Clinton announced their support.

While no one likes to talk about gay marriage anymore—that ship has sailed, after all—there’s a wide swath of Americans who still believe—despite the near-constant lectures and hectoring from Hollywood types and our moral and ethical betters in the media—that marriage ought to be between one man and one woman, a view that’s based on their deeply held religious convictions.

That the president doesn’t share their view on marriage—and is now flaunting his support for the LGBT revolutionaries—won’t sit well with them. Many in the evangelical community fear, and rightly so, that their beliefs will be criminalized in the coming years, and despite Trump’s vows to protect them, his open support for the moral revolution may, in their eyes, be seen as a betrayal.

The president needs to tread very carefully on this issue. Alienating the 71% of evangelicals who believe in the sanctity of marriage could sink him in November.

Follow me on Twitter @pbolyard