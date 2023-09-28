'Brazupidity': Thieves Rob Store, Forget Phone, Return for It

The left is totally outrageous in countless ways. Their decisions are so often laughable, but in today’s society the laughter has been replaced with dread. Unbelievably, things that ten years ago would have been far out of the mainstream are now being forced on us as a new reality. The same people who are dead certain that the world is going to explode over a climate crisis that doesn’t exist and that they can’t prove are the same people who insist that a man can become a woman even though they can’t define what a woman is.

Liberals convince naïve Americans to vote them into office; then those same citizens watch in horror as their cities disintegrate into leftist lava. They cut police funds, so crime rises. They insert leftist mayors, judges, city officials and school boards, so criminals who are arrested are quickly released to again terrorize law-abiding citizens. Many of these criminals are released with no or minimal bail and no real deterrents to keep them from repeating their crimes. Laws are passed that victimize victims, and criminals become increasingly more emboldened and brazen.

Leftists are releasing street criminals regardless of the level of violence that they have demonstrated. Therefore the left is creating a mob of looters and thugs. Liberal judges aren’t pardoning any Einsteins or Teslas.

A recent case in point has even inspired me to create a new word. It’s perfect, because the level of entitlement that the left has instilled into these narcissistic morons is at an all-time high. My new word to describe these self-inflated, but dimwitted criminals is “Brazupidity.”

The pronunciation “Braz-u-pidity” is perfect, since it combines the words “brazen” and “stupidity.”

Earlier this month, a pair of self-serving criminals robbed the Premier Nail supply store in southern California. The entire shoplifting/robbery episode was caught on the store’s surveillance cameras. The owner and cashier chased the two dunces out of the store.

Now, I admit that I am not a thief, but if I was a thief, I probably wouldn’t rob a nail supply store. No money was taken; it was all merchandise. So unless you have a severe hangnail issue, or are starting a black market on toenail clippers, is it even worth it?

That said, this “clip and dash” duo managed to abscond with about $600 in merchandise. A complication then reared its ugly, ingrown head.

One of the perpetrators accidentally left her phone at the site of the crime.

What to do, what to do. Well, one of these geniuses decided that the best option was to return to the store and demand that the owner and cashier return her phone. Shockingly, they disagreed, which infuriated the nail file thief. She became aggressive, knocking down the owner and pushing the cashier, who was pregnant.

Unable to secure the phone, the culprits escaped in a black fungus colored SUV, but were apprehended about 5,280 feet away with all of the stolen merchandise.

Fortunately, no-one was seriously injured. However, the owner did end up with some scrapes and cuts on his legs.

It is God’s blessing that the pregnant cashier and owner weren’t injured. In spite of their “Brazupidity,” they need to be punished to the full extent of the law.

Liberal policies are instilling all of the wrong values into all of the wrong people. Instead of strengthening our children, they are weakening them with self-doubt and biological improbabilities. At the same time, they are strengthening the criminals among us, by diminishing our protection and sabotaging our laws of discipline.

I believe this is a quote from Immanuel Kant; no matter who said it, the truth is undeniable.

“Good discipline produces strength, not weakness; creativity, not banality; responsibility, not self-indulgence. Seek freedom and become captive of your desires. Seek discipline and find your liberty. Man must be disciplined, for he is by nature raw and wild.”