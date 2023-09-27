School District Depicts Whites as Mosquitoes

I’ve been called many things in my life, but two names that I have never been called are a “racist” and a “mosquitoe.” Now, the first was actually fairly simple to avoid. I simply don’t judge anyone by the color of their skin. It really isn’t that hard; it has a lot to do with treating people like you want to be treated. I have many friends of all colors and nationalities and have had disagreements with them. That’s called life, and life is always better when you’re color blind and your likes and dislikes are based on principles not color.

New Prague Schools staff in New Prague, Minnesota, was shown videos depicting whites, in a not so tongue in cheek manner, as mosquitoes. I used to see things that the left would do and think, “Wow, these people are really lost.” Then it dawned on me that they do these simple-minded things not because they’re stupid, but because they think we are.

These videos are so ridiculous that you can tell their only intent is to inflame and divide.

“Just imagine, instead of being a stupid comment, a microaggression is a mosquito bite,” one of the videos on “microaggressions” states. In other words, any snide comment that white people make to anyone of color, even if they’re friends, is a “microaggression.”

Andrew Vollmuth, the New Prague superintendent, apparently has a lot to learn about relationships and the way people, real people that is, relate to one another. Vollmuth told Alpha News that a different “version of the video” than the one Alpha News provided him with “was shown to our district staff.”

Get this: The video says that if you tell someone that they’re well-spoken it’s a microaggression. So is complimenting their hair, or asking a woman who is pregnant when she is due. Then, going completely off the rails, the video claims that these so-called microaggressions “can even kill you.” The video shows a man who shot someone because “it looked like he was up to trouble.”

The video also justifies the left’s revolving-door criminal agenda. The narrator explains that getting bit by mosquitoes frequently is annoying and “makes you want to go ballistic on those mosquitoes, which seems like a huge overreaction to people who only get bit every once in a while.”

Translation: violence by people of color against whites (the mosquitoes) is justified.

It then shows a woman using a flamethrower to kill the mosquitoes.

A second video, called “Our Hidden Biases,” follows a black child at a social worker’s office. The social worker is white, of course, and she asks the young boy, “Can we talk about how you got here?”

The make-believe video then supposedly travels back in time, where a white store owner (who else?) calls the police on the boy and two of his black friends for loitering. Other stories about the boy include a white doctor implying that his mother broke his arm and a white mom taking her child and leaving a playground area when the boy and his parents arrive.

In an interview with Alpha News, delusional Vollmuth continued to try and convince people that by highlighting perceived irrational differences, divisions that don’t exist would be healed.

“The New Prague Area Schools is dedicated to creating a culture where all students have an equal and inclusive opportunity to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. As a school system, we will honor the uniqueness of each individual and embrace diverse backgrounds, values and viewpoints that will build an empowered school community while acknowledging our differences as strengths.”

Vollmuth then attempted to justify the videos, stating that they were part of the staff’s professional development in order to “proactively address the needs of our increasingly diverse community. Microaggression and bias were topics embedded in this professional development.”

No, Mr. Vollmuth, these videos don’t address the needs of a diverse community. These racist cartoons emphasize hatred and division. They create conflict and aggression. They stereotype whites as aggressors and all minorities as ignorant. So ignorant, in your prejudiced opinion, that you felt they needed a cartoon to falsely alert them to something that doesn’t exist.

Your mosquitoe videos represent a disgusting, racist attempt to formulate hate. You should be ashamed, but Marxist sociopaths have no idea what that is.

Take your hostility and … buzz off.