Democrat Mayor of 'Welcoming City' Points Finger at Republicans

There are three expressions that we’ve all heard that apply to this story. One is, “Be careful what you wish for; you just might get it”; then there’s, “Sometimes the best defense is a good offense,” and lastly, “Their chickens have come home to roost.”

Advertisement

Woke Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and her equally woke city council voted in June for the city to become a sanctuary city, or as the left likes to refer to them, “welcoming cities.” Wordplay aside, what these cities do is aid and abet criminals.

A “welcoming city” means that all city departments prioritize and consider policies, actions, and practices that help immigrant and refugee communities succeed. It also means that the city will not ask about your immigration status, disclose that information to authorities, or, most importantly, deny you city services based on your immigration status and includes prohibiting city resources from being used for any federal immigration enforcement.

So Los Angeles joined the ranks of other sanctuary cities, proclaiming with self-righteous indignation that illegal immigrants would be welcome in the city. Did they mean it? Of course not: most of these cities never thought that they would be troubled by the problems of the border states; these proclamations were just a chance for them to beat on their chest and look down their noses at other cities.

Last week, after hearing the loud whining and the gnashing of teeth coming out of New York and Chicago over immigrants being bused and flown into their cities, Bass decided to make a preemptive strike against the same thing happening to her. At an event hosted by Axios, Bass bemoaned that she is “fearful that any day” planes filled with illegal immigrants will be flown into the city.

Advertisement

“We live in a city that welcomes immigrants, and so I think we have been able to handle it, but I am fearful that any day, planes could start coming,” Bass said. She then shamefully added that the transporting of illegals “is just setting the stage for the presidential election next year.” She then went on to claim that the moving of immigrants is an effort by Republican governors to “destabilize cities.”

“It’s the narrative that these are Democratic-run cities and that we don’t know how to govern and that everything is chaotic here,” she continued. Well, if the shoe fits…

Clearly, all Bass is doing is trying to get out in front of what may very well be coming. By saying these things now, she can act all-knowing with a touch of indignance if immigrants are flown in. Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) has already sent thirteen busloads of immigrants to Los Angeles, including some during tropical storm Hilary, which Bass proclaimed to be “evil.”

In a statement, Abbott defended the transporting of illegals: “Our border communities are on the frontlines of President Biden’s border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border.”

In an interview with Jesse Waters, Abbott had this to say:

What’s maddening is the fact that in New York and Chicago, in D.C. and L.A., and other places, they put out policies self-proclaiming that they’re sanctuary cities, and they love to promote these liberal ideologies until they have to actually live up and apply them. It was clear that the policies of sanctuary cities and letting everybody live for free simply do not work. This is a day of reckoning for all of the United States, realizing that the liberal policies of open borders will not work in this country.

Advertisement

The Democrats weren’t careful when they made a wish for more immigrants. Now they’re getting what they asked for, and they don’t like it. Bass took to the offensive thinking that she could guilt Abbott into not sending more immigrants, and it isn’t going to work. Lastly, by keeping the border open, these cities are going to continue to catch the overflow, and they more than deserve the honor. I guess you could say their chickens/immigrants have come home to roost.

“Welcoming” sure doesn’t seem to mean what it used to.