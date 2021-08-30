If the FBI's 'Sedition Hunters' Comes Knocking, Shut Up and Lawyer Up

There have been multiple reports that the FBI is showing up on the doorsteps of Republican voters in order to hunt down “extremists.” The AP reported that the FBI is using citizen snitch groups to hunt down January 6 protest participants.

“It’s seeking justice,” he said. “This is something that’s unprecedented in the history of our country.” Rogers asked, “Where else have you had several thousands of people who commit a crime and then immediately disperse all over the United States?”

Sometimes, a distinctive article of clothing helps the group make a match. In one case, a woman carrying a unique iPhone case on Jan. 6 had been photographed with the same case at an earlier protest, Rogers said.

Forrest Rogers, a business consultant who helped form a group of sedition hunters called “Deep State Dogs,” said the group has reported the possible identities of about 100 suspects to the FBI based on evidence it collected.

The FBI has been helped by “sedition hunters,” or armchair detectives who have teamed up to identify some of the most elusive suspects, using crowdsourcing to pore over the vast trove of videos and photos from the assault.

Never mind that people who were at the January 6 event who did not engage in any violence and are guilty of nothing more than trespassing are facing major jail time. One is comedian and political commentator Tim Gionet, aka “Baked Alaska.” Gionet live-streamed his walk through the Capitol and interviewed many of the protesters there. He did not appear to engage in any violence but he is facing twenty years in federal prison.

Gionet sat down for an interview with Milo Yiannopoulos on YouTube—which is now unavailable because YouTube deleted Milo’s account last week. Gionet shared the brutal treatment he received at the hands of the FBI, including threats to lock him up for twenty years if he did not give up the identities of some of the people in the Capitol with him.

Gionet told Yiannopoulos that he is still undecided as to whether he will cooperate or not. Gionet was charged with “unlawful entry, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.” He was also criticized by the press for speaking harshly to police officers, an act that is legally protected in America. Despite these light charges, Gionet told Yiannopoulos he was kept in solitary confinement and treated like a prisoner on death row before his release to await trial.

If the FBI can turn “unlawful entry” and “disorderly conduct” into a threat of a twenty-year sentence, they can do that to anyone for any infraction. If the FBI shows up at your door, do not speak to them. Do not answer any of their questions. Do not engage with them at all except to tell them to get off your lawn—and then call your lawyer.

A video surfaced via TikTok on Monday of the FBI allegedly contacting a man they claim is “known” to them and trying to get him to turn in people who might be extremists—based on his associations moderating a Facebook group. This video is frightening. Please note that the agent says multiple times, “you didn’t do anything wrong”—and understand that they may pin something on him if he starts talking. Luckily, the man being interviewed did not play along (click through to see parts 2 and 3).

FBI show up at mans property over Facebook group (I use to laugh at the U.K. for crap like this) 1/3 pic.twitter.com/wlNKXHMmj1 — Rasta Redpill (@RastaRedpill) August 30, 2021

Never, and I mean NEVER speak to police or federal agents in a situation like this. If they are at your door, you may be under investigation. We all saw what the FBI did to General Flynn. If you don’t know what a “process crime” is, just talk to the FBI voluntarily for a few hours and they’ll create one. The FBI is a corrupted and infiltrated institution that has been weaponized against conservatives, much like the IRS was weaponized against the Tea Party groups under Barack Obama. Never, ever trust the FBI.

And if you don’t believe me, maybe you’ll believe this attorney and police officer giving you the same advice. Cops and feds are looking for someone to pin a crime on and if you start talking, you could fit that profile, whether you did it or not. This video below is must-know information that should be required content in every public school in America. Sit your kids down to watch this together as a family right now.