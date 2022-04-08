The Greg Abbott Buses: A Great, Unconstitutional Idea

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in recently announcing his unfortunately unconstitutional in-your-face plan to bus border-jumping illegal aliens to Washington’s doorstep, fired a contemplative states’ rights bow shot with reverberations heard from coast to coast.

It was a bold gesture out of the gate and doomed as it seemed to be originally floated. Immigration policy falls under the jurisdiction of the federal government. As the Texas Tribune reported, Abbott quickly moved to clarify that his plan would be voluntary:

The governor’s office clarified that the program is completely voluntary for migrants and would happen only after they had been processed and released by the Department of Homeland Security. And in addition to buses, Abbott also ordered the state to charter flights to transport migrants to the nation’s capital. The migrants would have to show documentation that they had already been processed by DHS. Many immigration advocates have noted that providing transportation services for asylum-seekers to reach their final destination is something the state should invest in.

If only Abbott’s plan would have been involuntarily implementable. It would have been a valuable symbolic smite against a regime seemingly intent on destroying the sovereignty of the United States.

Biden’s lift of President Trump’s eminently sensible Title 42 is the immigration bridge too far—it isn’t even immigration anymore; it is an invasion. Turning the nation’s capital into a virtual Greyhound Bus Station for illegal arrivals who have been welcomed with hotel rooms and cell phones would have been just what the doctor ordered—at least thematically—for America’s code red immigration crisis.

As Trump used to say, think of it.

If Abbott’s busing idea was fully implemented and involuntary, Biden/Harris would get all the undocumented immigrants they’ve ever dreamed of in their sick borderless vision. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser would have been presented with a fine opportunity to show her empathy and compassion when uneducated, unskilled un-COVID-tested, often crime-ridden busloads of undesirables hit her streets.

“Joker-in-Drag” Psaki’s “early morning” flights aimed at secretly depositing the illegal chaff of Latin America—and who knows where else—would have become long, laborious bus rides, from which the anonymous foreign tides would peer out at the passing landscape with little understanding about why they were being forced-bused to the White House lawn. The leftist press would be on hand to chronicle every mile, with the pathos slavered on thick, as the on-board Porta-Potties filled, as pregnant women give birth to anchor babies that are no longer needed, and illegals used their new cell phones to phone home.

It would have been quite the spectacle, but what reasonably cogent illegal alien will choose Washington, D.C. as a landing pad?

When and if Title 42 lifts, Biden, a figure now bathed in irrelevancy and pathos, obviously not leading in any remote sense of the word, who can’t even get Nancy Pelosi’s attention at a Democrat schmooze-fest, will doubtless seek the relative peace and quiet of Delaware. He will turn his back again on the nascent collapse his Marxist apparatchiks have designed and are attempting to implement.

Abbott’s declaration has thrown open the door for leaders in states both on the border and beyond to consider what actions they can take in their own defense. To protect their school systems, their health care delivery networks, the peace of their communities, and their standard of living. God willing, other state leaders will stand with Abbott to affirm that the Stars & Stripes will not go down and be rendered a globalist s**thole without a fight.

Hopefully, that fight will remain in the policy realm. However, when the demise of a nation that is cherished in the most profound sense is threatened, certain elemental forces can rise to the fore. When a proud people ascertains that it is being sold down the river by a political class immune from the abysmal effects of the sell-out, a desperate sense of last-ditch resistance begins to manifest.

The Minuteman Project of old, way back in the early 2000s, provides a glimpse of what resistance unleashed by homeland desperation might look like. Viewed within the scale and implications of Biden’s obliterating wave, the scores of Minutemen who extralegally rose up to protect the border might become an army numbering in the thousands.

A scenario in which Border Patrol Agents, divisions of the U.S. military, cartel forces, and grassroots defenders clash in varying theaters and over disputed territories can be envisioned. Such a conflict would be the legacy of Biden’s early morning flights, immigrant cell phones, and the importation for political purposes of a permanent one-party Democrat government that will inextricably dissolve the Union as founded.

Soon, God willing, Biden will go to that great Delaware in the sky, Ron Klain will be a distant, disreputable memory, and Harris will be a footnote of decline. But if Title 42 lifts, no straggling, unwashed foreign national who gets across the border will ever go home. And the Founder’s vision will sink in a deluge.

The nation is already experiencing unprecedented illegal immigration under the Democrat World Order. The pathetic Joe Biden can hardly even be blamed anymore—he is so ineffectual and doddering that such blame has the ring now of elder abuse. But the anti-American apparatus that has flowered like a garden of evil in the wake of his ascension to power is vital, vigorous, crafty, and reckless. The lifting of Title 42 combined with an open border provides ample evidence of how far they are willing to go.

The call is out, and Governor Abbot has made it. It is time, past time, for the states to rise up by any means necessary and provide the border protections that the current Washington nexus so clearly and calculatedly seeks to abandon in its quest for undisputed power.