Is Conservative Commentary Getting Too Cocky About the Midterms?

Don’t get cocky.

It is a worn-out phrase catapulted into common parlance by the Star Wars franchise. It is also a good idea not to get cocky in any struggle.

But a lot of important and influential commentators and politicians are getting what might be considered cocky about the GOP’s midterm chances to sweep the table. Bill O’Reilly is more than cautiously optimistic, he seems convinced. Sean Hannity, who usually cautions against undue optimism, at times seems to be measuring the drapes for both houses. Dick Morris has intimated that a changing of the guard is mere months away.

Even Bill Maher admits, in the midst of a recent trashing of the post-Trump Republican Party, which included zings against newcomers like Marjorie Taylor Greene and establishment warhorses like Lindsey Graham alike, that the lay of the land is formidable for his wayward Democrats.

Time after time, on conservative television, radio, and via online commentary, the listening and reading public is regaled with portents of doom for Biden and his dangerous crew.

Will he be reduced to a flaccid pen and phone calls that go unanswered?

There is good reason for optimism. Congressional Dems are retiring faster than staffers can exit the Kamala Harris team. Even in relatively stable times, which these are not, midterms almost always go badly for the party in power, especially when that party controls both the executive and legislative branches. There’s no one else to blame.

Finally, the woefully bad, Marxist coopted first two of Biden’s four years contribute mightily to hopes that a voter-approved installation of Republican hegemony is coming. There is no need, especially for readers of this website, to catalog this administration’s sins against America.

In concordance with the optimism about the midterms is a conviction on the right that the looming victory must result in the forceful marginalization of the RINOs in the party. A concern that meaningful progress cannot be made while equivocating, capitulating wind-shifters like Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney hold sway over the levers of Republican power.

Notwithstanding these weak links in the chain that would subdue the left and reinvigorate President Trump’s America First vision is the imperative now to just get the Democrats out by any means necessary. The thinking: It will be much easier to blunt the RINO impulse with Jim Jordan as Speaker and somebody like Marsha Blackburn helming the Senate.

With the clock running down to 11/8/22, the cockiness cautioned against by Han Solo is in the air. Everywhere is carefully couched, contained euphoria that signals: what the moribund Biden and his extreme crew have wrought cannot stand, will not stand.

Still, the Donkey in the Room steadfastly refuses to depart.

You won’t hear about it from the important influencers, because the issue has become impolitic at this point. The thinking: We need to move on from whatever happened in 2020. Confidence in future outcomes must be projected, not the lingering doubt—many believe surety—that 2020 was stolen.

Alive and well in the comment sections, the watercooler talk, is the fear that the Democrats will rig their way out of this.

Cockiness, or just a damn good instinct about what is going to happen?

The big names in political commentary, O’Reilly, Hannity, Morris, and others, seem to be saying that there is no way the party of Biden, Harris, Schumer, and Pelosi can escape perdition.

It is like they firmly believe a Great Reckoning is on the horizon, a turning of the tables so decisive it cannot be thwarted by awful actions that destroy election integrity.