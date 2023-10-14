The Religion of Peace Wants Your Daughters

On Sept. 17, 2001, I was lying in my bed in Brooklyn smelling the 2,753 burning bodies in the rubble of what used to be the World Trade Center. On TV, then-President George W. Bush was giving a speech, telling shocked Americans that, despite the 9/11 attacks, “Islam is peace.”

The English translation is not as eloquent as the original Arabic, but let me quote from the Koran, itself: In the long run, evil in the extreme will be the end of those who do evil. For that they rejected the signs of Allah and held them up to ridicule. The face of terror is not the true faith of Islam. That’s not what Islam is all about. Islam is peace. These terrorists don’t represent peace. They represent evil and war. When we think of Islam we think of a faith that brings comfort to a billion people around the world. Billions of people find comfort and solace and peace. And that’s made brothers and sisters out of every race — out of every race.

He lied.

As PJ Media’s own Robert Spencer wrote in his book, “The Critical Qur’an,” Islam’s holy book justifies Islamic “violence and supremacism.” Here is more about Robert’s book:

The Critical Qur’an, in contrast, makes clear the passages that are used to incite violence. Historian and Islamic scholar Robert Spencer elucidates the Qur’anic text with extensive references to the principal tafsir, or commentaries, that mainstream Muslims use today to understand the Qur’an, showing how interpretations that sanction violence are unfortunately not outliers, but central in Islamic theology.

I expect Pravda press apparatchiks to run cover for groups who slaughter innocents, like this dolt from “The View” comparing the barbaric Hamas savages to the Proud Boys.

Holy sh*t. Sunny Hostin just compared Hamas to the Proud Boys: pic.twitter.com/P6NnOUgzt0 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 13, 2023

But watching “Dubya” beclown himself by trying to explain that Islam is peace — as I was breathing the acrid remains of my burning neighbors — made me hate the man.

At the same time, my liberal friends in New York City doubled down on their belief that Muslims are peaceful. They weren’t like those flag-waving rednecks in the sticks who, to me, now seemed to be the smartest people in the room. Liberals will line up for their own slaughter. Not me. On 9/11, I became a conservative.

FACT-O-RAMA! Robert Spencer is also the master-blaster at the website, jihadwatch.org. I highly recommened you make it a regular visit when you’re seeking the truth about Islam.

The time for Islamic apologists is over, especially when it comes to our elected leaders.

Speaking of leaders, check out this brief video. Every time I see this anchor, she is getting clown-slapped by someone with a brain. Here, she is suggesting that a Polish politician is “racist” because he doesn’t let savages in his country. He then schools her in her own language.

Good morning to everyone that knows Poland got it right! They're putting their Country and the safety of their citizens FIRST and there's nothing wrong with that! The Biden administration is just letting Terrorists pour into our Country and that's stupid!pic.twitter.com/1ve5miQpu2 — 🇺🇲★MICHAEL★🇺🇲 (@MichaelT_47) October 14, 2023

FACT-O-RAMA! Leftists have been successfully gutting our country by attacking anyone who disagrees with their pro-terror agenda as “racist.” Lefty schlemiels have allowed welcomed people into the nation who will chop their babies up because they want to feel as though are virtuous, unlike we “haters” who see the plan from a mile away.

The lesson of Hamas’ savagery last week is this, the globalists’ plan is now transparent. EVERYONE should now see they are attacking the West through immigration. The monsters are disguised as “refugees,” poor lambs who need to flee the nations they’ve ruined so that people liberals feel bad for them and welcome them into our borders.

This is what “refugees” have done to the UK:

Pro-Palestinian supporters have flooded into the streets of London. pic.twitter.com/IqYcT0VZde — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 14, 2023

My former home, New York City, isn’t far behind:

Pro-Hamas and Palestine protesters in Times Square today. For everyone out there who claimed Trump supporters were Nazis, here are real modern day Nazis. pic.twitter.com/lltPfuoFEl — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 14, 2023

The purest stooges of them all are the LGBT crew who refuse to accept that die-hard Muslims are likely already gathering tires and gas for Islam’s victory purge party. They were taught to hate Christians, embrace Islam, and ignore the videos of gay people being tossed off buildings and stoned to death.

A lumpy trans activist has love for Hamas. I thought Hamas were supported by Tehran's community – turns out that was a typo. pic.twitter.com/alPmbHtI1U — Leo Kearse – see me on YouTube & Headliners (@LeoKearse) October 14, 2023

As always, I push and hope for a peaceful conclusion, but seeing videos of babies hacked and women naked from the waist down who were burned to death makes me think those rural peckerwoods had it right all along.

Woody Harrelson says it best.