Who Sees Biden as the Bigger Threat: Putin or the Democrat Party?

That rambling security risk known as Joe Biden, the titular head of the White House shadow government, has been talking big about regime change these days. His tough talk ranges from sending the 82nd Airport into Ukraine to illegally responding in kind to a chemical weapons attack in Ukraine, to somehow showing Mr. Putin the regime-change Emergency Exit.

To American ears, this may have all the gravitas of his battles of yore with Corn Pop at the neighborhood pool in Delaware. Foreign leaders might not be so easily intimidated, having standing armies of their own. Threatening to burn down your neighbor’s house might seem like a brilliant idea until your own house catches fire.

Accepting the assassination of foreign leaders in the 1960s might have seemed a simple solution to foreign policy impasses at the time until Jack Kennedy was killed by a communist gunman. Gang wars are never pretty. Thus, the regime change Biden may be pining for may turn out to be his own.

One is reminded of former Brooklyn District Attorney Joe Hynes who, being in office since time began, suddenly lost in a Democrat primary. A popular figure, he opted to run on another party’s line only to find himself indicted for some routine practice in the operation of his office! He was never convicted, but the message was clear. If you have even the remotest connection to a scandal, we can use it depending on what we think of you and how well you do what you are told. Democrat machine politics 101.

Related: Weekend at Biden’s

Enter Hunter Biden. Suddenly, miracles never cease, what should have been news before the election is being confirmed in a big way by the Big Foot media. (Truly these legacy outfits don’t report news, they report history.)

There are two main theories being aired these days. One is that these big outfits want to alert their news consumers to the inevitable indictments, lifting their news blackouts just in the nick of time. The other theory is they have finally decided to honestly cover the Biden White House. Spare me.

Much more likely is that the mainstream media, which is first and foremost the public-relations arm of the Democrat Party, is signaling that southpaw pugilist’s next wild left hook. Like poor Joe Hynes, Biden is a relic from a long-gone era. Is it perhaps time to use the law to get Biden to quietly shuffle off the stage?

And what of that other political boss, Vladimir the Terrible, in Moscow? Does the former KGB agent who helped run the East German police state, a country where every third person seems to have been in the pay of the Stasi, have any secrets to share on Joe Biden? In the long run, however, the Democrat Party might see Joe Biden as more of a threat to their fortunes than does Vladimir Putin.