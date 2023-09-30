Georgia Senate GOP Suspends Rogue Member for Attacking Fellow Party Members

There’s nothing wrong with disagreements between members of the same political party, and sometimes disputes can get heated. But when differences of opinion lead to personal threats, someone has crossed the line.

That’s what happened in Georgia after Sen. Colton Moore’s (R-53rd district) calls for a special session to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis led to threats against Moore’s fellow senators who opposed the stunt because of its infeasibility. The Georgia Senate GOP caucus kicked Moore out on Thursday as a result.

“Despite the fact that 32 of 33 Republican State Senators, the Governor, Lt. Governor, Speaker of the House, and the Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party agree that a Special Session to take action against the Fulton County District Attorney is impossible, Senator Moore has a right to his opinion,” reads the statement from the caucus. “However, during his advocacy for his ill-conceived proposal, Sen. Moore has knowingly misled people across Georgia and our nation, causing unnecessary tension and hostility, while putting his caucus colleagues and their families at risk of personal harm.”

But it’s about more than just a difference of opinion and tactics. The caucus asserts that Moore has disregarded the rules.

“Furthermore, Senator Moore was informed that he has violated multiple Caucus Rules on multiple occasions and was given every opportunity to simply adhere to the Rules going forward, not to abandon his wrongheaded policy position,” the statement continues. “Unfortunately, he has refused and was suspended by Leadership from participating in the Caucus until he agrees to abide by the Rules, which he voted for at the beginning of his term.”

Moore is still able to serve his constituents, and the caucus left the door open for him to rejoin somewhere down the line. However, the suspension makes it nearly impossible to sponsor or advance any legislation.

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) dismissed Moore’s idea in a fiery press conference, insisting that Willis hasn’t done anything illegal, even as he has said that the indictment of Trump and others was politically motivated. Kemp referred to Moore’s stunt as “political theater that only inflames the emotions of the moment” and “would ignore current Georgia law and directly interfere with the proceedings of a separate but equal branch of government.”

The trouble with Moore’s idea is that a special session calls for 60% of both chambers of the General Assembly to agree. Since Republicans don’t have 60% in the House or Senate, they would have to convince some Democrats to sign on as well — and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that no Democrat is going to agree to go after the prosecutor who is targeting Trump.

Of course, Moore paints this as a true conservative battling a bunch of RINOs. But when you’re battling the entire rest of the party caucus, along with the popular, effective, and conservative governor and lieutenant governor, that’s a sign that you might be in the wrong. Moore doesn’t see things that way.

“The Georgia RINOs responded to my call to fight back against the Trump witch hunts by acting like children and throwing me out of the caucus,” he tweeted. “But I’m not going anywhere.”

The tweet included a link to donate — and that’s what it’s all about. Moore has revealed himself to be a grifter who is trying to raise money off his grievances. In that way, he’s just as bad as Willis, trying to make a name for himself with needless controversy.

Here’s the thing: you’re not a RINO or a squish or insufficiently conservative if you don’t think Moore’s stunt is a good idea. We also know that Fulton County voters aren’t going to fix the Fani Willis problem at the ballot box, so Donald Trump is going to have to defeat her in the courtroom.

