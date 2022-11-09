Where Do We Go From Here?

Plenty of conservatives woke up Wednesday morning wondering, What just happened? That red wave or red tsunami or whatever the hype was in the days leading up to the midterm elections dissipated and became more of a red splash. It’s safe to say that we’ll be unpacking and analyzing this election for a long time to come.

There was some good news. Some of you will be sending shiny, new conservative representatives, senators, and governors to represent you, while others of you reelected good, solid public servants. The bad news is there, too. The Democrats flipped some seats and held some others.

Some of us had mixed results. In my home state of Georgia, we’re rejoicing in the double-whammy that we’re sending Gov. Brian Kemp for four more years of excellence while also putting Stacey Abrams out to pasture. We’re ecstatic that GOP candidates for statewide offices won handily over what the Associated Press inexplicably called “a slate of strong Democratic downballot candidates running in Georgia” — every single one of whom lost decisively. At the same time, we’re having to brace ourselves for a runoff for the Senate.

And while we’re sure to be second-guessing and what-the-hell-ing this election for the foreseeable future, we here at PJ Media can promise you one thing: you can count on us to tell the truth and do it in a way that’s compelling and entertaining.

When all is said and done, no matter how this election shakes down, we’re going to hold the new (and old) Republicans in power accountable. And you know we’re going to call out the Democrats and the mainstream media. We’re going to arm you with the information you need going into the 2024 election, and we’re going to dive deep into the issues that matter the most.

And guess what? We’re going to have our ears to the cultural ground and keep you up to date on what’s going on outside the political world. We’ll do all of these things with the unique voices of writers that you know and love.

So keep reading and sharing our pieces — we always appreciate that kind of support. You can also help us fulfill our mission by becoming a VIP member. Your VIP membership helps us keep telling the truth fearlessly without censorship. It helps us stand up for conservative values and provide quality reporting and analysis every day of the year.

There are plenty of great perks to being a VIP member as well. Not only do you get exclusive articles that go deeper and tackle some hot-button issues but you also get access to podcasts and no ads!

You can go even bigger with VIP Gold! VIP Gold is your one-stop shop for all kinds of goodies from the entire Townhall Media family of websites: Townhall, HotAir, RedState, Twitchy, and Bearing Arms. And you get to take part in the ultimate perk: Five O’Clock Somewhere, the epic weekly live stream with VodkaPundit and Kruiser!

It’s all a terrific value on its own, but (imagine my best TV pitchman voice) there’s more! You can save an astounding 45% with the code VIPWEEK. But that code is valid this week only, so hurry! I promise you won’t regret becoming a VIP.