Midterms Autopsy Straight Talk: Where Are the Visionaries in the GOP?

The GOP consultant class is going to be huffing the copium hard in the next days and weeks to try to reconcile their bloated salaries with their glaring impotence in 2022, having capped off a disappointing election season with a defeat in Georgia.

There are, of course, legitimate questions about potential voter fraud, the effects of early voting/mail-in voting, media bias, etc.

All that aside, winners find ways to win. Ultimately, the real reason the GOP underperformed is that it fielded a slew of loser candidates who offered nothing substantial to voters.

We need candidates strong enough to override all the electioneering trickery employed by the Democrats and Deep State and the obvious sneering bias in the corporate media. They should be so overwhelmingly popular and likable — and their vision so compelling — that they can neutralize the opponents’ dirty tactics. They need to be undeniable.

Let’s not lie to ourselves. This current class isn’t any of those things.

Two candidates sucked in particular: Herschel Walker and Dr. Mehmet Oz, both vapid celebrities backed by Trump, with apparently very limited endowments of moral fortitude.

The only reason any of them seek office is vanity, which is palpable in spades. Both Walker and Oz would have been empty vessels for the donor class to lead around by the nose. Everybody knew it intuitively; voters could smell it. “Nothing would have fundamentally changed,” to borrow a campaign promise of Biden’s to his own DNC donors if Walker or the TV doctor had won. Which is why it’s ultimately, in the final analysis, mostly irrelevant that neither of them could win their extremely winnable races.

I’m from Georgia. What I’m not is a mindless GOP cheerleader. Go watch Sean Hannity if that’s your fetish. To add insult to injury, Walker representing Georgia would have been embarrassing on top of being ineffectual. Every other week a new abortion he financed came to light while flashing his Christian credentials like the fake law enforcement prop he brought to the debate with Warnock. He recently talked about “renting kids” to go see children’s movies. He asked, “what the heck is a pronoun?” regarding LGBTQ social engineering — obscuring and defeating what would otherwise have been a salient and winning point.

Walker has the opposite of the Midas touch, equipped with no rhetorical skills whatsoever to complement his total lack of morality or vision.

As it turns out, we — “we” being the populist right in general — need more than empty platitudes and lapel flag pins and fearmongering about the communists to compel voters to brave the elements and vote for someone. Here’s a challenge: name one policy position off the top of your head that Walker expounded on with any gusto, that he really drove home.

There have to be standards.

Speaking of standards for applicants to serve in the U.S. Senate, the august legislative body is now inhabited by a stroke victim who literally can’t talk, thanks to another electoral dump taken by Dr. Oz.

Imagine being so deeply uninspiring that you can’t beat a guy who just had a devastating medical emergency and should obviously be recovering in some rehab facility.

The big guy, Trump himself, couldn’t muster the enthusiasm among the electorate to counter whatever election shenanigans the Democrats had in store and beat Biden, who is and has always been a deeply untalented careerist. He has been credibly accused of rape. He is a proven liar who makes up absurd claims like finishing the top of his law school class. He tells obscene stories about letting kids rub his leg hair in public pools and kids jumping on his lap.

All that to say: whatever the Democrats did to boost Biden, aided by the corporate media and Deep State, should not have been enough to push a walking zombie child sex predator over the top. 2020 should never have been close. Biden’s win, above all, is an indictment of the quality of his opponent.

Average people are now Michael Douglas in Falling Down. 1990s-era politicking won’t motivate normal people to hit the polls anymore.

We need a serious overhaul of the thoroughly corrupt political system. We need someone who not only promises to #DraintheSwamp as a cheap campaign slogan but has the testicular (or ovarian) fortitude and the diligence to make it happen.

We need leaders.