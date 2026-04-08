FDA Commissioner Marty Makary Endangers Vaping Freedom of Choice

President Donald J. Trump has performed extraordinarily as Commander-in-Chief and in fighting the Deep State domestically. There is no doubt that President Trump will go down in history as the best President in American history. The President inherited a mess thanks to President Joe Biden and some Republican Presidents of the past.

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The one obstruction to implementing the Trump agenda is appointees who evidently have their own agenda. People are policy, and when the wrong people tell the President one thing and do another, it makes his job harder. A situation has developed at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that deserves Presidential attention.

The primary job of a Trump-appointed official is to implement the Trump agenda. As a candidate on Sept. 20, 2024, Trump wrote on Truth Social , “I saved Flavored Vaping in 2019, and it greatly helped people get off smoking. I raised the age to 21, keeping it away from the ‘kids.’ Kamala and Joe want everything banned, killing small businesses all over the Country. I’ll save Vaping again!” FDA Commissioner Marty Makary has not implemented this promise and, in addition, he has taken action to thwart flavored vaping.

The FDA, at the behest of Big Tobacco, has pushed out “guidance” that will ultimately end in market consolidation, which will result in adult vapers’ freedom to choose which products they use being terminated. Recently, the FDA issued guidance that is a de facto ban on flavored products for adults. If enforced, the guidance will lead to the shuttering of tens of thousands of small businesses. This flies in the face of President Trump’s promise to “save Vaping again” and is not an America First policy.

The FDA’s guidance ignores adults’ preference for flavored vaping products. The guidance includes the following statement about vaping products, also known as electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS): “FDA has gained considerable experience in regulating ENDS and has determined that the evidence shows that flavored ENDS products pose a substantial risk to youth, and they pose a greater risk to youth than tobacco-flavored ENDS.” The pretext of protecting children again is being used by Makary’s FDA to ban flavored vaping products for adults.

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Flavored vaping products have been proven to help adults quit smoking combustible cigarettes, which is why Big Tobacco is winning this fight. Government should not have the power to tell adults that they can’t use flavored vaping products. Tobacco Harm Reduction 101 has produced a state analysis that shows that over 20 million adults use vaping products. At the same time, youth vaping, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), has decreased. These statistics have not stopped the tobacco lobby from citing youth vaping as a national health crisis.

The new guidance ignores the facts on youth vaping and goes against a promise made by President Trump, which many voters relied on to re-elect him to the White House.

So, in the name of protecting American youth from flavored vaping products, adults are forbidden from purchasing the product that helps them kick the combustible cigarette habit. Commissioner Makary is ignoring President Trump’s America First agenda and instead promoting guidance that would put him comfortably in a Kamala Harris Administration. The Big Tobacco lobby is currently winning the fight to keep Americans addicted to combustible cigarettes, and Commissioner Makary is forwarding the interest of Big Tobacco – the same Big Tobacco that has branched out to control a very limited authorized vaping industry.

Right now, President Donald J. Trump is insourcing new manufacturing, winning a war to end Iran’s quest for nuclear weapons, while fighting with a Republican controlled Congress to figure out a way to get the SAVE America Act passed into law. Clearly, the President has bigger issues on his plate than to engage in a battle with his own appointed Commissioner of the FDA to implement his campaign promise, yet the Commissioner should know better than to obstruct a campaign promise.

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When you review the FDA’s list of approved e-cigarette products , you can see that only 41 have been approved. This is by design to favor products produced by the tobacco giants, with a limit that no flavored vaping products, with exceptions for menthol and tobacco-flavored products. The products that adults want to use are banned.

The bottom line is that the Trump FDA is obstructing a Trump campaign promise. They need to stop listening to Big Tobacco and listen to the man who appointed them to be America First bureaucrats.

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