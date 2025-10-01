Schumer’s Greatest Hit: ‘I Can’t Hear’

We’re nearly 24 hours in, and this government shutdown has earned the nickname “Schumer Shutdown.” We’re using it here at PJ Media and across the Townhall family of sites, and you can see it popping up in memes, interviews, and posts on X. Let's put on our Twitchy hat for a minute and start exploring:

This will be known as the #SchumerShutdown



Andrew Yang’s followers apparently agree pic.twitter.com/LxFG6DYu6s — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 29, 2025

If our servicemembers are forced to work without pay, then Congress has no business cashing checks either.



I will not accept my salary until this Schumer Shutdown ends and our troops get the pay they’ve earned. pic.twitter.com/asSBPG5iKC — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 1, 2025

I voted YES to keep the government open and working for the American people. Sadly, Democrats chose a Schumer Shutdown, putting Americans last. pic.twitter.com/G1fN5rV88K — Senator Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) September 30, 2025

Democrats want to shut down the government to give illegal aliens like Jose Ibarra healthcare.



Chuck Schumer needs to put the American people before activist wishlists. pic.twitter.com/NoPqFXbFNU — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) September 30, 2025

Welcome to the Schumer Shutdown. pic.twitter.com/uMNyU0dCVD — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 30, 2025

Chuck Schumer's Shutdown Backfire



"When voters and his own colleagues look back on this moment, they won’t see a principled fighter. Instead, they’ll see a man who didn’t have the courage to put country over party and common sense over personal ambition." https://t.co/UDT40oq7Tu — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 1, 2025

But what does Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) think of saddling the shutdown with his name? One network anchor tried to find out.

CNN Anchor John Berman asked Schumer what he thought about the shutdown bearing his name, and the exchange went as hilarious as you’d think. Berman asked, “Every Republican who's gone on TV the last 12 hours or so has called this the Schumer Shutdown. What do you say about that name?”

Then silence from Schumer. Berman followed up about 10 seconds later: “Sen. Schumer, can you hear me?”

Finally, you could hear Schumer utter a sheepish, “I can’t hear.”

“Sen. Schumer, can you hear me?” Berman asked again. “I don't think Senator Schumer can hear me right now.”

Then he quipped, “Maybe the government shutdown included audio on Capitol Hill.”

CNN: Every Republican who's gone on TV has called this the Schumer Shutdown. What do you say about that name?



SCHUMER: "...... I can't hear."



CNN: "Maybe the government shutdown included audio on Capitol Hill." pic.twitter.com/aNAdoAOD4q — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 1, 2025

Did the senator have legitimate audio issues, or was that a convenient opportunity for him to glitch his way out of answering a tough question? I’ll let you make up your own mind about that one.

I don’t know if the American people deserve to know what Schumer thinks about the albatross around his neck, but inquiring minds want to know. But, like the old commercial about how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop, the world may never know.

