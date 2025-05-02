Harvard Pouts As Trump Threatens to Revoke Its Tax-Exempt Status

Chris Queen | 11:02 AM on May 02, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Harvard University has been the center of a cultural firestorm lately. Between its antisemitism, which was bad enough that the school had to settle two lawsuits regarding antisemitic behavior the day after the inauguration, and digging in its heels on DEI, Harvard seems determined to prove how far to the left it is.

The Trump administration has frozen federal funding, and last month, Harvard’s president, Alan Garber, wrote a virtue-signaling post on the university’s website about it.

Over the course of the past week, the federal government has taken several actions following Harvard’s refusal to comply with its illegal demands. Although some members of the administration have said their April 11 letter was sent by mistake, other statements and their actions suggest otherwise. Doubling down on the letter’s sweeping and intrusive demands—which would impose unprecedented and improper control over the University—the government has, in addition to the initial freeze of $2.2 billion in funding, considered taking steps to freeze an additional $1 billion in grants, initiated numerous investigations of Harvard’s operations, threatened the education of international students, and announced that it is considering a revocation of Harvard’s 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. These actions have stark real-life consequences for patients, students, faculty, staff, researchers, and the standing of American higher education in the world.

Excuse me while I grab my crying towel.

President Donald Trump is making good on that threat to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status. He posted on Truth Social about it on Friday morning.

“We are going to be taking away Harvard’s Tax Exempt Status,” he wrote. “It’s what they deserve!”

“The decision will likely face legal challenges,” reports ABC News. Then again, the president can’t open a Diet Coke without some progressive judge weighing in on it these days.

The report continues:

Harvard’s president has said revoking the university's tax-exempt status would be unlawful and endanger "our ability to carry out our educational mission."

Trump previously called for Harvard to lose its tax exempt status after the university said it would not comply with the administration's series of demands, including actions on antisemitism and the use of DEI on campus.

Dozens of Harvard faculty members are stomping their feet, clenching their fists, and poking out their lower lips. But at least they’re putting their money where their pouty mouths are.

“More than 80 Harvard faculty members pledged to donate 10 percent of their salaries for up to a year to support the University in its resistance against the Trump administration’s attempts to exact concessions and freeze billions in federal funding,” reports the Harvard Crimson. “The group is still collecting pledges, but faculty members’ commitments currently amount to more than $2 million, according to Government professor Ryan D. Enos.”

“Though the donations would represent significant costs for individual professors, several faculty who pledged to donate acknowledged that no amount of donations from Harvard’s professoriate could plug the multibillion dollar hole in the University’s budget,” the report continues. “But faculty said that they pledged to signal their strong support for Harvard’s decision to resist the White House’s actions — including through a lawsuit the University filed last week over the $2.2 billion cut.”

In other words, it’s a performative act.

Trump’s quick announcement came the morning after he took on Harvard as he spoke at the University of Alabama’s graduation ceremony. (How are colleges holding graduations already?) I’m a Georgia Bulldog through and through, but I appreciated what he had to say.

It'll be interesting to see what changes stripping Harvard’s tax-exempt status will bring, but I doubt these stubborn wokesters will change their minds. Maybe it’s time for Harvard to change its motto from “Veritas” to “Obstinatio.”

