Trump Derangement Syndrome Sufferer Sells His Soul to Kamala Harris

It never ceases to amaze me how Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) blinds so many self-professed conservatives to the horror of a Joe Biden Kamala Harris presidency. These people’s hatred of one man causes them to turn their back on the good of this country, and I think that’s sad.

Back in April, I wrote about Georgia’s former lieutenant governor, Geoff Duncan, who has allowed TDS to take such root in his life that it has rotted his brain. He declined to run for reelection in 2022 because he declared that "a foundering national GOP [was] still too focused on the 2020 election." Oddly enough, Republicans at the statewide level in Georgia refused to dwell on 2020; Duncan was the only one still harping on it.

“Unlike Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.), who has remained a beloved and effective conservative leader in the Peach State while keeping his brand distinct from Trump's, Duncan has decided to focus his career on badmouthing Trump at every turn without proving himself a viable alternative,” I wrote at the time.

The former lieutenant governor is so eaten up with TDS that he wrote an editorial in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) entitled "Why I’m voting for Biden and other Republicans should, too." It wasn’t exactly a brave move to declare support for a Democrat in the pages of the far-left AJC, but Duncan’s editorial dripped with his sense of bravery and self-importance.

Duncan has finally decided that he’s too good for the GOP — simply because he lets Trump live rent-free in his head. “I’m committed to beating Donald Trump,” Duncan posted on X on Wednesday. “The only vehicle left for me to do that with is the Democratic Party. If that requires me to vote for, speak for, or endorse @KamalaHarris then count me in! 🇺🇸”

Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon reposted Duncan’s latest TDS blather, adding, “I guess this is the official resignation from the Republican Party as Duncan endorses banning fracking, eliminating all fossil fuel related jobs, giving voting rights to incarcerated murderers, giving free health care to illegal aliens, a totally open border, and even limiting the availability of red meat!”

McKoon referenced Duncan’s book with the comment, “GOP 2.0 = Democratic Socialism.” I haven’t read “GOP 2.0” and don’t want to — bless McKoon’s heart if he trudged through it — but if those policy proposals are really what Duncan advocates, he left the Republicans a long time ago.

I don’t know what’s driving Duncan. My biggest guess is that he has allowed his hatred for Trump to drive him. Maybe he’s angling for cocktail party invitations or sweet guest spot gigs on CNN. Or maybe he was never a conservative to begin with.

As someone who doesn’t hate Trump but has wished for a long time that we had a different standard-bearer, I can’t help but think about how important this election is. We need to unify to support this nation and our values, which means that we need to elect candidates at all levels who will protect them. We don’t need grandstanding faux-conservatives like Duncan who sell out their country because they hate one man.

